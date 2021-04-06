 Skip to main content
// //

Report on Business

VistaJet expands fleet of Bombardier aircraft as COVID-19 spurs demand for business jets

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Bombardier's Global 7500 is shown off during a media tour in Montreal on Dec. 19, 2018.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters

VistaJet is expanding its purchases of Bombardier Inc. business jets due to growing customer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malta-based company will add up to 12 Global 7500 aircraft and 10 Challenger 350s over the next two years to grow its fleet to more than 90 aircraft.

It has taken delivery of the first two long-range Global planes and has been identified as the Challenger customer announced in December that was one of the largest get orders or 2020.

VistaJet, which sells use of its planes on an hourly basis, says the fleet expansion reflects “huge demand” from new corporations seeking “safer, more reliable and efficient” travel.

It claims to have seen a surge of nearly 50 per cent in corporate interest globally since last July. Flight hours sold increased 23 per cent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier and new program members surged 90 per cent.

Industry analyst Walter Spracklin of RBC Capital Markets says VistaJets commentary and data reinforces the view that the pandemic has unlocked elevated demand for business jets, with Bombardier “ideally positioned to capitalize on this growing trend.”

