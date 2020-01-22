 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Volkswagen pleads guilty to all Canadian charges in emissions-cheating scandal

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The Volkswagen logo is pictured at the LA Auto Show, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 20, 2019.

LUCY NICHOLSON/Reuters

Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to all of the Canadian charges it faced in the emissions-cheating scandal.

The German automaker and the Crown submitted an agreed statement of facts in a Toronto court this morning.

The automaker had wanted to enter a guilty plea to 60 charges last month, but the case was delayed.

The offences relate to a scandal in which the company cheated on emissions tests.

The federal government charged the auto giant with 58 infractions under the Environmental Protection Act.

Volkswagen also faced two counts of providing misleading information.

