 Skip to main content

Report on Business Wall Street firms launching new low-cost exchange to challenge NYSE and Nasdaq

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Wall Street firms launching new low-cost exchange to challenge NYSE and Nasdaq

The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Investments, Citadel Securities LLC and a host of other financial companies have agreed to jointly launch a new low-cost bourse that will compete with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

In a joint statement on Monday, the companies said the new exchange will look to increase competition, improve operational transparency, reduce fixed costs and simplify equity trading in the U.S.

The new venture will be called Members Exchange (or MEMX) and will be funded and controlled by nine institutions, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Charles Schwab Corp, E*TRADE Financial Corp, TD Ameritrade Holdings Corp, UBS and Virtu Financial.

Story continues below advertisement

The new exchange comes after years of headaches among brokers and traders with high fees charged by U.S. stock exchanges.

Members Exchange, which plans to offer a simple trading model with basic order types and the latest technology, will also represent the interests of its founders’ collective client base, comprised of retail and institutional investors.

The big three U.S. exchanges have faced criticism for surging fees for services like data feeds that brokers use to monitor movements in stock prices.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc owns the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq is run by Nasdaq Inc and the other exchange is Cboe Global Markets Inc.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange were down 2.6 per cent and Nasdaq operator Nasdaq Inc fell 2.8 per cent.

IEX Group Inc is the only independent exchange not owned by the ICE and Nasdaq, and handles a little more than 2 per cent of U.S. equities trading volume.

MEMX will file an application seeking approval to operate as a national securities exchange with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early 2019, according to the statement.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers