Waste processor Anaergia files plans for $200-million IPO

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Waste processor Anaergia files plans for $200-million IPO

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Anaergia, a company that converts organic waste into water and fertilizer, has filed for a $200-million initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2007, Anaergia’s mission is to eliminate greenhouse gases by processing organic waste into “carbon-negative” clean water, fertilizer and renewable natural gas, using proprietary technology. The Burlington, Ont.-based company, has more than 200 active and pending patents, according to its prospectus.

Anaergia’s technology is used at more than 230 waste processing facilities, mostly in Asia, Europe and North America. The company plans to sell its shares at a price between $17 and $20, and the proceeds will be used to build its own biogas facilities and expand further into Asian markets.

Story continues below advertisement

The company generated $3.1-million in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2020 on $128-million in revenue, after posting a loss of $3.5-million in 2019 on $89.7-million in revenue. It had a loss of $7.5-million on $63.5-million in revenue in 2018.

As clean tech funding flows in, Canada faces a familiar problem

Anaergia sees potential for its adjusted EBITDA to soar to between $50-million and $60-million in 2022, and to between $85-million and $105-million in 2023.

“With our differentiated set of solutions that divert organic waste away from landfill with no requirement to change consumer behaviour, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this global opportunity and to play an important role in decarbonizing the planet,” the company said in its prospectus.

Anaergia has a 51-per-cent stake in California’s Rialto Bioenergy Facility, which it says is North America’s largest organic waste processing facility. It is building another facility in California, and three in Italy.

TD Securities Inc. and Barclays Capital Canada Inc. are the lead underwriters on the IPO. CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Roth Canada, ULC and Canaccord Genuity Corp. are also in the syndicate.

Also Tuesday, Canadian pet store chain Pet Valu filed preliminary documents for an IPO on the TSX. The company, which has 609 stores and 1.4 million members in its loyalty program, did not state how much money it hopes to raise, or a price range for its shares.

RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Barclays Capital Canada and CIBC World Markets Inc. are its lead underwriters.

Story continues below advertisement

Pet Valu, which plans to expand its brick-and-mortar presence, says it will use revenue from the IPO to help repay about $700-million of debt from two credit facilities it received in 2016. Concurrent with the IPO, the company will borrow $485-million in a new credit agreement.

Pet Valu’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA have grown steadily in recent years. In the company’s fiscal 2020, it generated $144-million in adjusted EBITDA on $648-million in revenue.

Anaergia and Pet Valu join several other IPOs in progress in a busy spring for new issues, with others including LMPG Inc., Q4 Inc. and VerticalScope.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies