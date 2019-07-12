 Skip to main content

Report on Business Watchdog for New Brunswick investors issues warning for two unregistered companies

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick’s Financial and Consumer Services Commission is warning the public about two unregistered companies that are trying to get people to invest with them.

The commission says Blue Sail Trading is targeting New Brunswickers to invest specifically in foreign exchange, while HB Global is seeking investments in the derivatives market.

In a release, the commission says Blue Sail Trading claims to be an investment firm that invests client funds in the foreign exchange market and claims to have offices in Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Dubai.

It says HB Global claims to be an investment firm that invests client funds in the derivatives market, and claims to be based in Dublin, Ireland.

These companies are not registered to trade in or advise on securities or derivatives in New Brunswick, and HB Global has had an Investor Alert placed in British Columbia for selling investments without being registered.

Anyone who has been approached or targeted to invest through either of these companies is asked to contact the commission toll-free at 1-866-933-2222, or through its website at fcnb.ca.

