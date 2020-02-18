 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Waterfront Toronto endorses bulk of Sidewalk Labs smart-city innovations, but still uncertain of risks

Josh O’KaneTechnology Reporter
Toronto
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Waterfront Toronto is not yet sure how it could handle certain risks that might come from building a smart-city development with Sidewalk Labs along Lake Ontario, even as it has signed off on more than 100 proposals the Google affiliate hopes to implement there.

Ahead of a public consultation Feb. 29, the tripartite government development agency published documents Tuesday outlining its evaluation of 160 potential technologies, building proposals and private- and public-space design that Sidewalk proposed last year for the 12-acre community, called Quayside.

Waterfront only turned down a tenth of the proposals, but warned that its ability to address any risks that might come with implementing those it approved was a “work in progress” as it negotiates the terms of a potential deal with Sidewalk. “Waterfront Toronto will only undertake the project if confident that adequate controls are in place," the documents said. Waterfront’s board of directors, which includes representatives from the federal, Ontario and municipal Toronto governments, will vote on whether to proceed with the project May 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Sidewalk was announced as the winning bidder to plan a smart-city project at the foot of Parliament Street in October, 2017, but had been engaged by Waterfront Toronto to consider the project alongside other bidders more than a year prior to that. It has since been met with frequent setbacks and delays as critics warned of potential privacy consequences from a potentially sensor-filled community, and as the public agency forced Sidewalk to walk back an ambitious request to plan a parcel 16 times the size of Quayside.

Spokesperson Andrew Tumilty said that the months-long battle over the project terms last year, which landed in Waterfront’s favour on Halloween, “gives us a certain amount of confidence” that risks would be avoided as the agency continues negotiations. George Zegarac, Waterfront’s chief executive officer, said in a media briefing Tuesday that “We’ll be updating the public as we go along" about any potential risks they find, including around privacy, intellectual-property, and other technical aspects of Sidewalk’s proposals.

The public-consultation documents reveal just how malleable the project’s terms are. One of Sidewalk’s most widely marketed proposals for Quayside has been transparent, tent-like “raincoats” attached to buildings to shield outdoor spaces during harsh weather. Waterfront rejected the idea, arguing that it could create accessibility issues, and noting that staff was unsure that the prototype that Sidewalk installed at its Toronto office functioned as intended.

Waterfront also rejected some of Sidewalk’s proposals for ultra-small apartments to maximize building space in the community – which Sidewalk marketed as “efficient” and “ultra efficient” – telling reporters that they were concerned the apartments could be unliveable.

Waterfont also clarified certain issues for which it would need to seek regulatory or policy reform, such as building wooden towers as high as 30 stories. Mr. Zegarac highlighted a wooden 18-storey wooden student residence at the University of British Columbia as an example – while regulations generally forbid such high wooden buildings, it went ahead as part of a pilot project, which Waterfront and Sidewalk could similarly push for at Quayside.

The public agency also rejected a proposal to capture heat from sewage waste at the Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Facility, saying that it was too far – 4 kilometres away – to feasibly deliver heat to the Quayside site. But, as with other rejected proposals such as building raincoats, Waterfront said it would not rule out similar technologies if they later proved feasible.

Sidewalk Labs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

more than three years after the public agency began discussing the potential project with the Google affiliate. Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies