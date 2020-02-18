Waterfront Toronto endorses bulk of Sidewalk Labs smart-city innovations, but still uncertain of risks

Waterfront Toronto is not yet sure how it could handle certain risks that might come from building a smart-city development with Sidewalk Labs along Lake Ontario, even as it has signed off on more than 100 proposals the Google affiliate hopes to implement there.
Ahead of a public consultation Feb. 29, the tripartite government development agency published documents Tuesday outlining its evaluation of 160 potential technologies, building proposals and private- and public-space design that Sidewalk proposed last year for the 12-acre community, called Quayside.
Waterfront only turned down a tenth of the proposals, but warned that its ability to address any risks that might come with implementing those it approved was a “work in progress” as it negotiates the terms of a potential deal with Sidewalk. “Waterfront Toronto will only undertake the project if confident that adequate controls are in place," the documents said. Waterfront’s board of directors, which includes representatives from the federal, Ontario and municipal Toronto governments, will vote on whether to proceed with the project May 20.
Sidewalk was announced as the winning bidder to plan a smart-city project at the foot of Parliament Street in October, 2017, but had been engaged by Waterfront Toronto to consider the project alongside other bidders more than a year prior to that. It has since been met with frequent setbacks and delays as critics warned of potential privacy consequences from a potentially sensor-filled community, and as the public agency forced Sidewalk to walk back an ambitious request to plan a parcel 16 times the size of Quayside.
Spokesperson Andrew Tumilty said that the months-long battle over the project terms last year, which landed in Waterfront’s favour on Halloween, “gives us a certain amount of confidence” that risks would be avoided as the agency continues negotiations. George Zegarac, Waterfront’s chief executive officer, said in a media briefing Tuesday that “We’ll be updating the public as we go along" about any potential risks they find, including around privacy, intellectual-property, and other technical aspects of Sidewalk’s proposals.
The public-consultation documents reveal just how malleable the project’s terms are. One of Sidewalk’s most widely marketed proposals for Quayside has been transparent, tent-like “raincoats” attached to buildings to shield outdoor spaces during harsh weather. Waterfront rejected the idea, arguing that it could create accessibility issues, and noting that staff was unsure that the prototype that Sidewalk installed at its Toronto office functioned as intended.
Waterfront also rejected some of Sidewalk’s proposals for ultra-small apartments to maximize building space in the community – which Sidewalk marketed as “efficient” and “ultra efficient” – telling reporters that they were concerned the apartments could be unliveable.
Waterfont also clarified certain issues for which it would need to seek regulatory or policy reform, such as building wooden towers as high as 30 stories. Mr. Zegarac highlighted a wooden 18-storey wooden student residence at the University of British Columbia as an example – while regulations generally forbid such high wooden buildings, it went ahead as part of a pilot project, which Waterfront and Sidewalk could similarly push for at Quayside.
The public agency also rejected a proposal to capture heat from sewage waste at the Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Facility, saying that it was too far – 4 kilometres away – to feasibly deliver heat to the Quayside site. But, as with other rejected proposals such as building raincoats, Waterfront said it would not rule out similar technologies if they later proved feasible.
Sidewalk Labs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
more than three years after the public agency began discussing the potential project with the Google affiliate.