Waterfront Toronto taps Montreal’s Element AI for human-rights review on Sidewalk Labs plan

Waterfront Toronto has hired Montreal startup Element AI Inc. to help review the human rights impact of Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs’s draft plan to build a smart city on the shores of Lake Ontario.

Element is one of Canada’s most prominent artificial-intelligence firms and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in venture financing, developing AI-powered tools for and consulting with businesses worldwide. Element has also dabbled in using AI for ethics research: in 2018, it partnered with Amnesty International to use machine learning and data science to expose the scale of abuse women in politics and journalism face on Twitter.

The Montreal company confirmed that it had been awarded the human-rights review contract but did not comment. Waterfront Toronto spokesperson Andrew Tumilty declined to comment on the human-rights review until agreements were finalized. Sidewalk also declined to comment.

But a source close to Waterfront Toronto, who was granted confidentiality because they were not authorized to discuss the contract, said that legal and human-rights experts will also be involved in conducting the review, including one other organization with expertise in human-rights impact assessments.

The 12-acre smart-city project, called Quayside, has for more than two years become a focal point for Canadian arguments about privacy and domestic innovation. If completed, the sensor-laced community could collect data about urban life that would spur new technologies to ease city life.

Sidewalk is the urban-planning subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the world’s most prolific intellectual-property developers and data collectors. It also drew the ire of Waterfront Toronto last year when Sidewalk revealed its original draft master plan asked for powers over a plot of land 16 times the size of what it had originally been awarded. Sidewalk walked back its demands ahead of a make-or-break Waterfront board vote in October.

Privacy is increasingly being considered a human right, including by the federal privacy commissioner; many of the project’s critics have raised concerns about the potential for privacy to dwindle in a community filled with cameras and sensors. Last year, The Globe and Mail reported that Sidewalk’s 2016 pre-Toronto vision for a technology-first community included the ability to track and predict people’s movements and give tiered access to community service depending on the quantity of data they shared.

Waterfront’s request-for-proposals for a “preliminary human rights assessment” for Quayside, published last year, asked applicants to review Sidewalk’s draft plan in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles of Business and Human Rights and the Declaration of Cities Coalition for Digital Rights. The tripartite agency asked bidders to help it understand both Sidewalk’s plan as a whole, as well as the individual technologies it proposed.

Those technologies would include self-driving waste bins that would connect to its centralized freight-and-waste system, energy-efficient building-monitoring systems and neighbourhood-wide internet access.

In April 2019, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) took legal action against Waterfront Toronto over the project, citing concerns including “unlawful surveillance” – which CCLA executive director Michael Bryant said is his organization’s biggest human-rights concern, particularly if law enforcement could gain access to Quayside footage or data.

The CCLA is also concerned that Waterfront does not have the jurisdiction to take on such a data-centric project with an Alphabet company. “Procuring a third party to try to give Waterfront Toronto the credibility and confidence it doesn’t have speaks to their lack of jurisdiction,” Mr. Bryant said.

Thorben Wieditz, one of the organizers behind Block Sidewalk, the project’s most vocal opponent, said that “the fact that Waterfront Toronto’s messy project even necessitates a human rights impact analysis speaks volumes. ... Toronto needs good jobs and affordable housing, not Google HQ or sidewalks laced with sensors.”

