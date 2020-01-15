 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Waterfront Toronto taps Montreal’s Element AI for human-rights review on Sidewalk Labs plan

Josh O’Kane Technology Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Waterfront Toronto has hired Montreal startup Element AI Inc. to help review the human rights impact of Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs’s draft plan to build a smart city on the shores of Lake Ontario.

Element is one of Canada’s most prominent artificial-intelligence firms and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in venture financing, developing AI-powered tools for and consulting with businesses worldwide. Element has also dabbled in using AI for ethics research: in 2018, it partnered with Amnesty International to use machine learning and data science to expose the scale of abuse women in politics and journalism face on Twitter.

The Montreal company confirmed that it had been awarded the human-rights review contract but did not comment. Waterfront Toronto spokesperson Andrew Tumilty declined to comment on the human-rights review until agreements were finalized. Sidewalk also declined to comment.

Story continues below advertisement

But a source close to Waterfront Toronto, who was granted confidentiality because they were not authorized to discuss the contract, said that legal and human-rights experts will also be involved in conducting the review, including one other organization with expertise in human-rights impact assessments.

The 12-acre smart-city project, called Quayside, has for more than two years become a focal point for Canadian arguments about privacy and domestic innovation. If completed, the sensor-laced community could collect data about urban life that would spur new technologies to ease city life.

Sidewalk is the urban-planning subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the world’s most prolific intellectual-property developers and data collectors. It also drew the ire of Waterfront Toronto last year when Sidewalk revealed its original draft master plan asked for powers over a plot of land 16 times the size of what it had originally been awarded. Sidewalk walked back its demands ahead of a make-or-break Waterfront board vote in October.

Privacy is increasingly being considered a human right, including by the federal privacy commissioner; many of the project’s critics have raised concerns about the potential for privacy to dwindle in a community filled with cameras and sensors. Last year, The Globe and Mail reported that Sidewalk’s 2016 pre-Toronto vision for a technology-first community included the ability to track and predict people’s movements and give tiered access to community service depending on the quantity of data they shared.

Waterfront’s request-for-proposals for a “preliminary human rights assessment” for Quayside, published last year, asked applicants to review Sidewalk’s draft plan in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles of Business and Human Rights and the Declaration of Cities Coalition for Digital Rights. The tripartite agency asked bidders to help it understand both Sidewalk’s plan as a whole, as well as the individual technologies it proposed.

Those technologies would include self-driving waste bins that would connect to its centralized freight-and-waste system, energy-efficient building-monitoring systems and neighbourhood-wide internet access.

In April 2019, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) took legal action against Waterfront Toronto over the project, citing concerns including “unlawful surveillance” – which CCLA executive director Michael Bryant said is his organization’s biggest human-rights concern, particularly if law enforcement could gain access to Quayside footage or data.

Story continues below advertisement

The CCLA is also concerned that Waterfront does not have the jurisdiction to take on such a data-centric project with an Alphabet company. “Procuring a third party to try to give Waterfront Toronto the credibility and confidence it doesn’t have speaks to their lack of jurisdiction,” Mr. Bryant said.

Thorben Wieditz, one of the organizers behind Block Sidewalk, the project’s most vocal opponent, said that “the fact that Waterfront Toronto’s messy project even necessitates a human rights impact analysis speaks volumes. ... Toronto needs good jobs and affordable housing, not Google HQ or sidewalks laced with sensors.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies