Waterfront Toronto votes to move forward with Sidewalk Labs

Waterfront Toronto will finally be able to move forward with a proposal for Sidewalk Labs to build a small-scale high-tech community on Toronto’s waterfront after months of negotiations over whether to accept the Google sister company’s much more ambitious plans.
The tripartite government agency’s board of directors voted Thursday to proceed with a partnership that would, if formally approved in March 2020, allow Sidewalk Labs to build a 12-acre community on Lake Ontario filled with technologies that could make urban life easier. The sensors driving that technology within the community could also find patterns of city life that could spur future innovations.
The Globe and Mail first reported these details Tuesday, which also include better provisions for Canadian entities to profit from those innovations, as well as stronger provisions for public data collection and privacy.
Sidewalk Labs wanted a different outcome when it revealed a draft master plan in June. It had initially been contracted by Waterfront Toronto in 2017 to develop the 12-acre site called Quayside at the foot of Parliament Street. But Sidewalk’s June plan sought the right to help plan and implement technologies across 190-acres of the city’s eastern waterfront, and contained provisions about innovation profits and privacy that drew great concern from both critics and Waterfront Toronto itself.
After Waterfront chair Stephen Diamond publicized his frustrations this summer over the project’s scope, data provisions and demands on the city, the two organizations set a Halloween deadline to either align on those issues or walk away.
The project’s supporters, such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Toronto Board of Trade, have heralded the Sidewalk Labs partnership as an opportunity to turn the city into a global innovation hub and drive investment here. But a wide range of groups have raised concerns about the negative implications for Canadian democracy, privacy, and innovation.
Among the ranks of detractors are all politicians from three levels of governments; open-technology experts and activists; renowned academics; longtime Canadian tech executives; the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. Just last week, a group of indigenous architects and designers said that Sidewalk’s June plan had inferred a “grossly misleading implication of endorsement” from their involvement in consultations without heeding their project recommendations.
On Wednesday, The Globe and Mail revealed details from a 2016 Sidewalk pitch book, that showed the company sought to build communities where it would have the power to levy its own property taxes, track and predict people’s movements and control some public services.
That document, which predates Sidewalk’s public plans for Toronto by a year and a half, describes how people living in a Sidewalk community would interact with and have access to the space around them – an experience based, in part, on how much data they’re willing to share, and which could ultimately be used to reward people for “good behaviour.”
At Thursday’s board meeting, Mr. Diamond said that Sidewalk would be able to buy the Quayside lands at fair market value, which it estimated at $590-million. But the company will not be the lead developer, as it had once proposed – instead, it would partner with other developers.
The negotiations between Sidewalk and Waterfront also led to the end of the proposal to house data collected by technology in the community in a independent trust; instead, Waterfront will take the lead in proposing future data collection and storage strategies for the community. Sidewalk also expanded the rights Canadians would get to intellectual property created in the neighbourhood.
“The proposal being put forward by Sidewalk Labs does … have many exciting ideas,” Mr. Diamond said at the meeting. “The proposal has the potential not only stimulate economic development, but also provide for the opportunity to create a newly created community that is a model for the world.”
