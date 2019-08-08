 Skip to main content

Report on Business Wattpad expands publishing arm to Europe, partnering with Penguin Random House U.K.

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Wattpad expands publishing arm to Europe, partnering with Penguin Random House U.K.

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto-based Wattpad is partnering with Penguin Random House U.K.

Handout

Canadian online storytelling hub Wattpad is taking its print operation across the pond.

The Toronto-based company announced Thursday that it’s partnering with Penguin Random House U.K. to publish six young-adult titles this year.

Wattpad says the European expansion of its publishing division speaks to the global reach of its online community of writers.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, the company launched Wattpad Books with an eye towards disrupting the North American book market.

In June, the imprint revealed that two Canadian writers would be featured among its winter releases.

Jessica Cunsolo’s coming-of-age tale She’s With Me and Nandi Taylor’s dragon fantasy Given are set to hit bookstores in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
Untitled Document