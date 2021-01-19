Wattpad sold to South Korean giant Naver in US$660-million deal

South Korean internet giant Naver Corp. has struck a deal to buy Toronto’s Wattpad Corp.
Wattpad, which once touted itself as the “next Disney” and built one of Canada’s largest global consumer internet brands, confirmed the deal Tuesday evening, shortly after a Globe report revealed the impending announcement. The company revealed only the value was more than US$600-million in stock and cash but two sources familiar with the matter said the sale price was US$660-million.
“We’re thrilled about the prospect of joining [Naver] to continue our growth, help more writers make money, and bring new voices to screens and bookstores everywhere,” CEO and co-founder Allen Lau said in a release.
The Globe first reported two weeks ago the company was in talks to be sold.
Wattpad provides an online platform for amateur authors to post their works, which are read by more than 90 million monthly users around the world. Its primary users are typically young women, accessing the app on their smartphones. Canadian author Margaret Atwood was an early champion.
The Toronto company uses artificial intelligence to identify which stories are popular and have potential for adaptation into other formats, which it has fuelled grand ambitions to upend the traditional Manhattan publishers and Hollywood producers, who have typically greenlit books and movies based on gut instinct.
Peter Misek, a partner with Framework Venture Partners who led an investment in Wattpad in 2016, said he decided to back the company because “they had the largest artificial intelligence team I’d ever seen operational in Canada and they had deployed it for the benefit of the content creation industry” in a way that would “de-risk” the process of determining which Wattpad properties would be hits in other formats.
Wattpad built a movie-studio arm, which has struck licensing deals on behalf of writers with publishers and studios around the world to adapt stories first published on Wattpad into other formats. Those include two Hollywood films based on the popular After young adult romance series by U.S. writer Anna Todd, who began tapping out her future best-selling stories on her phone in a Target checkout line in Texas in 2013 – started on Wattpad, and which have each grossed tens of millions of dollars worldwide in the past two years. Two more films in the After series wrapped production last month. Wattpad currently has 90 movie and television deals in development.
After helping hundreds of its writers secure book deals with third-party publishers, Wattpad in 2019 also started its own publishing arm to produce book versions of its stories. It has also began developing its own film and TV projects. Wattpad also sells advertising on its platform.
Naver operates South Korea’s largest online search engine and the LINE mobile messaging app, and other internet properties including the Snow video app and digital comics platform Naver Webtoon. Its live streaming platform V Live, used by K-pop celebrities to post videos and interact with fans, has been downloaded 100 million times. Naver was named the world’s ninth most innovative company by Forbes in 2018.
Seong-Sook Han, CEO of Naver, said in a release that Mr. Lau, his cofounder Ivan Yuen and “the entire team at Wattpad have created something special, and we are greateful to have Allen and Ivan continue to lead this fantastic company for us” after the acquisition. “Wattpad’s vision to entertain and connect the world through stories fits perfectly with our vision for Webtoon and Naver’s content brand….[and] is a big step towards us becoming a leading global multimedia entertainment company.”
Wattpad, invited potential bidders in the fall after receiving an unsolicited offer from U.S. internet content company Fandom Inc. It is believed that both Spotify AB and ByteDance Ltd., the owner of the popular TikTok social media site, also submitted bids as part of the process.
The Toronto company had previously raised more than US$115-million in funding from Canadian and U.S. venture capital firms, including Golden Ventures, Version One Ventures, OMERS Ventures, Framework Venture Partners, Union Square Ventures and Khosla Ventures, as well as global investors Times Bridge and Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., which owns an online reading service similar to Wattpad known as China Literature Ltd.
Despite Wattpad’s high-profile entertainment deals, the company’s grand ambitions have not been matched by massive revenue growth. Wattpad is believed to generate revenue in the range of just $40-million annually.
However, the company has high hopes for one of its more recent revenue-generating initiatives: converting its millions of readers to paying customers through its “paid stories” program. In that effort, launched in 2019, Wattpad charges for access to stories by some authors, with whom it splits the proceeds. The effort has already generated payouts of more than $1-million to writers based on just a small number of authors participating. The company is hoping for vastly higher revenue by expanding the program globally in the near future.
Wattpad has also benefited from widespread sheltering-at-home during the pandemic: The company last month said it had more than a 50-per-cent increase in sign-ups last spring compared with pre-COVID-19 levels. The number of new stories written on the platform increased by 151 per cent, while the number of new writers increased by 125 per cent, the company said.
“This is an incredible outcome for Allen and the team at Wattpad,” said Damien Steel, managing partner with OMERS Ventures. “The company has evolved from a business that was disrupting publishing in its earliest days, to where it is today - the most innovative global entertainment company uniquely positioned to appeal to today’s youth. It is through the vision and sheer perseverance of Allen and the team that we are here today.” He said the sale is the sign Canada’s technology sector is “truly maturing.”
