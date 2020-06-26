Weak start for Hamilton cancer treatment developer Fusion in Friday debut on Nasdaq

Shares of Hamilton’s Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. got off to a weak start as the stock of the cancer treatment developer began trading early Friday afternoon on the Nasdaq exchange.

The stock opened at US$18.50 before drifting lower, and by 1:30 pm was trading hands at less than 2 per cent above the US$17 issue price set late Thursday. The initial response is in contrast to the sharp price spike by several new biotech issues in recent weeks, including Montreal’s Repare Therapeutics, which shot up more than 50 per cent when it began trading on Nasdaq last Friday.

Fusion initially set a range of US$14 to US$16 for its issue price early this week. It upped the amount of stock it intended to sell and its issue price later in the week, placing 12.5 million shares, plus an option for its underwriters to buy another 1.875 million. If they exercise that option, the company could raise as much as US$244-million in gross proceeds from the deal. That’s just shy of the US$253-million raised last week by Repare in what was the largest IPO by a Canadian biotech firm.

The IPO also fell on a down day for stock across the board, with the Nasdaq biotechnology index down more than 2 percent by mid-afternoon.

The company is backed by Canadian investors Genesys Capital, the Fight Against Cancer Innovation Trust - a body mandated to commercialize breakthrough research from the publicly funded Ontario Institute for Cancer Research – as well as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. CPPIB invested US$20-million this year for 2.47 million shares. At the issue price, CPPIB more than doubled the value of its investment.

This has been a strong quarter for biotechnology IPOs amid heightened investor interest for drug developers seen as immune from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, investment bank Renaissance Capital said in a report Wednesday. During the second quarter “nearly every IPO upsized or priced above the midpoint” of their target range and IPOs jumped in price by 39 per cent on average from their issue price, said Renaissance, which tracks IPO activity.

Fusion is one of several “precision oncology” startups that take a new approach to fighting cancer, with more targeted treatments than traditional approaches. It is conducting its first human trials for its lead product. Fusion was spun out in 2017 from McMaster University’s Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization, and is led by CPDC founder John Valliant.