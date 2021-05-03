Wealthsimple announces landmark $750-million financing from investor group including Drake, Ryan Reynolds

Some of Canada’s most famous celebrities have joined a landmark financing for online Canadian bank challenger Wealthsimple Technologies Inc, which announced a $750-million deal on Monday that is backed by some of Silicon Valley’s leading venture funds.
The transaction sees more than a dozen new investors at the table, including Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, Redpoint Ventures, STEADFAST, TSV, Iconiq Capital, Alkeon Capital, Base 10, Plus Capital and Canada’s Inovia Capital as well as existing investors Allianz X and TCV. Power Corp.’s subsidiary Sagard Holdings will also participate in the round.
The deal also includes celebrities such as Drake, Michael J. Fox, Ryan Reynolds, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, and Patrick Marleau.
The announcement on Monday confirmed many details first reported by the Globe on Sunday about Wealthsimple’s talks with several U.S. venture capital firms to raise over $700-million.
The deal is being led by past investors and U.S. venture capital heavyweights Greylock Partners and Meritech Capital Partners.
The landmark financing values the company, which is led by CEO Mike Katchen, at $5-billion, making the Toronto-based online bank one of Canada’s most highly valued private technology companies.
The transaction represents a substantial bump in valuation from Wealthsimple’s last financing just seven months ago when it raised $114-million led by TCV, Greylock and Meritech, valuing the company at the time at $1.4-billion.
The investment cements Wealthsimple’s status as a serious challenger to incumbent financial giants, particularly among millennial-aged customers that it has heavily courted through online advertising and marketing.
Dragoneer is an investor in one of Canada’s largest and most valuable private technology companies, PointClickCare Technologies Inc., and a past backer of Airbnb, Alibaba, Facebook, Netflix, Spotify and Uber. Hong Kong-based DST, led by internet entrepreneur Yuri Milner, has backed many of the same companies and specializes in buying into later-stage internet companies.
Inovia is one of this country’s leading venture capital firms and a backer of some of the most valuable startups based in Canada or led by Canadians, including Sonder Holdings, Inc., AppDirect Inc. Hopper Inc. and Lightspeed POS Inc.
Iconiq manages funds from U.S. tech billionaires including Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square. Notably, Iconiq is an investor in Robinhood Markets, Inc., the U.S. online trading platform that has spiked in popularity, driven by the arrival en masse of millennial-aged investors between the ages of 18 and 34 to stock market investing, which helped drive up prices of internet stocks. Robin Hood announced three months ago it had raised US$3.4-billion in fresh capital.
As a result of the funding, Max Motschwiller, a general partner at Meritech will join the Wealthsimple board of directors.
“We invest in companies with the potential to revolutionize industries and become enduring market leaders,” Mr. Motschwiller said in a statement. “Wealthsimple has been able to capture a generation of financial consumers in Canada with financial products that are markedly different than anything offered by the incumbents — simpler, more human, and built with the kind of technology that delivers an experience consumers want.”
Wealthsimple’s roots began in the so-called “robo-adviser” market, providing automated wealth management services over the internet that quickly design an investor’s portfolio based on age, financial goals and risk tolerance. Such services have proven particularly popular elsewhere; Vanguard Personal Advisor Services and Charles Schwab, based in the U.S., have more than US$212-billion and US$57.9-billion in assets under management, respectively.
Wealthsimple has focused on younger, digitally-savvy customers, making it the largest potential domestic disruptor of Canada’s banking oligopoly, although the company still has a fraction of the assets of the banks and it’s investing platform is not yet profitable.
Over the last several years, Wealthsimple has expanded beyond digital portfolio management services, adding a high-interest savings account and tax-filing service. But the biggest driver of growth recently has been its online digital stock-trading platform, Wealthtrade, launched in 2018, which also offers direct access to cryptocurrencies and zero-trading commissions.
The new investment comes during Wealthsimple’s biggest period of growth to date in its seven years in business.
Last year, as do-it-yourself investors rushed to offer new trading accounts during the pandemic, Wealthsimple’s assets under management nearly doubled to $9.7-billion compared to 2019 levels, according to security filings from Power Corp. of Canada, its largest shareholder. According to industry data, Wealthsimple accounted for 43 per cent of new trading accounts opened in January, more than any other Canadian brokerage. The company, which initially set out to expand to the U.S. and Britain, has focused more on its home market, selling it US book of business in March to New York-based robo-adviser Betterment Holdings Inc.
But unlike Robinhood in the U.S., Wealthsimple hasn’t bought into derivatives trading like other platforms, making it more conservative and durable should the derivatives craze of US in past year among retail investors subside.
Wealthsimple has over 1-million clients, excluding tax clients, across all markets. With zero commissions on its trading platform, the company makes money off currency conversion fees - charging investors a 1.5 per cent fee on all U.S. trades.
Its cost to service clients is also significantly less than its competitors stemming from its 2015 purchase of Shareowner. The acquisition is an advantage for Wealthsimple as it enables the company to conduct its own back-office trading, making Wealthtrade a vertically integrated platform – unlike Robin Hood, which outsources trading.
The new raise validates Power’s big push into alternative investing and its embrace of disruptive financial technology startups. Monday’s deal - which saw two major Canadian financial companies issue press releases- also has a material impact on Power and IGM Financial.
The three Power entities- which also include venture-capital company Portag3 Ventures - have collectively invested $315-million in Wealthsimple in five of its six previous financings from 2015 to 2019 (the fifth, in 2019, was led by the digital investment arm of German insurer Allianz Group).
The bulk of the investment would go to buy shares from earlier investors, with roughly $250-million being invested directly in the company.
IGM,along with other members of the Power Corporation group of companies will reduce their respective stakes in Wealthsimple on a pro-rata basis as a result of the offering.
Currently, Power holds 61.7 per cent of Wealthsimple’s equity and 85.3 per cent voting control. The value of those investments as of the end of 2020 stood at $934-million, or close to three times the amount invested and representing an internal rate of return of 44 per cent, according to Power security filings.
Post-financing, Power will continue to be the largest shareholder in Wealthsimple with a combined 43 per cent equity interest, and 60 per cent voting control.
