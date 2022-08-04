A Wealthsimple Trade app icon is shown on a smartphone on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.Jesse Johnston/The Canadian Press

The largest shareholder of one of Canada’s most prominent private technology startups, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc., has slashed the valuation of its holding for the second quarter in a row, as technology companies continue to face growing economic pressures.

IGM Financial, a subsidiary of Power Corp. of Canada, holds a 23-per-cent stake in Wealthsimple, an online financial services company that had seen a surge in new retail clients throughout the pandemic with its zero-fee trading platform.

IGM, also the parent company of Investors Group, revealed in its second quarter financial statements released after market close Thursday that it had marked down its valuation for Wealthsimple by 47 per cent to $492-million as of June 30, down from $925-million of March 31 and $1.153-billion at the end of 2021. It now carries Wealthsimple on its books at 42 per cent of its valuation six months earlier.

“This change in fair value is consistent with the continued decline in stock markets and public market peer valuations, and Wealthsimple focusing on its core business lines and revising revenue expectations,” IGM said in a release.

IGM chief executive officer James O’Sullivan told the Globe and Mail in May it still had confidence in Wealthsimple’s business model, prospects and management but that with interest rates rising and riskier assets coming under selling pressure, “you only have to look at the publicly traded fintech companies to see that valuations have reset and so this reflects our judgment as to what an appropriate value is.”

Power is expected to further reveal the financial impact of Wealthsimple’s valuation when it reports earnings Friday.

Wealthsimple was one of Canada’s most conspicuous beneficiaries of soaring valuations and investor interest in technology companies during the pandemic. It nearly doubled its assets under management in both 2020 and 2021, reaching $18.8-billion as of last Dec 31, with 1.6 million customers excluding tax clients in Canada and the UK

In May 2021 Wealthsimple became one of Canada’s most valuable private technology companies on paper when it raised $750-million at a $5-billion valuation, drawing in big name international private capital funds and celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds as investors.

The deal – among the largest private financings in Canadian technology history – was the second time in seven months that Wealthsimple had raised a nine-figure sum from private investors, as interest in its U.S. analog, Robinhood Markets, Inc., soared owing to millennials flocking to trading platforms to buy into meme stocks and cryptocurrencies. But unlike Robinhood, Wealthsimple can conduct its own back-office trading, an attractive benefit the company acquired with the 2015 purchase of Shareowner.

Both companies – whose younger investing clients who haven’t experienced a steep market correction before - have been hit by tough news this year. Robinhood this week said it would cut its headcount by about 23 per cent and revealed in its second quarter report it had experienced a drop in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood had previously cut nine percent of its employees in April. Wealthsimple, meanwhile, laid off 159 employees, or 13 per cent of its workforce, in June. Wealthsimple CEO Mike Katchen said at the time his clients were now “living through a period of market uncertainty they’ve never experienced before.”

Even with the latest markdown, Wealthsimple has shed far less of its value than publicly traded Robinhood, which has sold off by more than 80 per cent from its 52-week high.

The $5-billion valuation afforded to Wealthsimple last year provided the strongest validation to date of Power Corp’s evolution from a staid owner of classic financial services companies such as insurers and wealth managers, into one of the biggest supporters of upstart financial technology companies that are bank challengers, targeting underserved millennials and small businesses.

However, soaring valuations for Power-backed companies, including Wealthsimple and Koho Financial Inc., made Power’s stakes in the companies so large on paper that they became a material part of its holdings and assets. Increasingly, Power’s fortunes were tied to the more volatile and risky startup space rather than anchors like Canada Life and IGM, its core holdings.

The arrival of rapidly rising interest rates prompted by soaring inflation, as well as the hangover from a pandemic-era spike in values among Internet companies, has led to a broad-based sell-off and crash in valuations for tech stocks since last fall.

Several Power-controlled entities along with IGM have collectively invested in Wealthsimple over eight financing rounds, including Power Financial Corp, insurer Great-West Lifeco and venture capital firm Portag3 Ventures.

IGM and other Power affiliates began to reduce their respective stakes in Wealthsimple last year selling $500-million worth of equity in last year’s $750-million deal. Power and its affiliates still control 42.6 per cent of Wealthsimple’s equity on a fully diluted basis, carrying 60.3 per cent of the voting rights.

