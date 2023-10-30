Open this photo in gallery: Attendees at Web Summit, Europe's largest technology conference, in Lisbon, Portugal, in November, 2021.PEDRO NUNES/Reuters

Web Summit, one of the world’s largest technology conferences, named Katherine Maher as chief executive officer on Monday after the company’s founder, Paddy Cosgrave, resigned amid backlash triggered by his comments on the Israel-Hamas war this month.

Ms. Maher, who is chair of the Signal messaging platform’s board of directors and was formerly the CEO of Wikipedia parent Wikimedia Foundation Inc. along with other roles she held at UNICEF and the World Bank, acknowledged her predecessor’s controversial remarks in a statement. She said Mr. Cosgrave’s personal comments had “overshadowed” the purpose of Web Summit’s events.

“Web Summit is entering its next phase,” Ms. Maher wrote in the note on Web Summit’s website, announcing her appointment. “Our immediate task at hand is returning the focus to what we do best: facilitating discussions among everyone involved in technological progress.”

Earlier this month, Mr. Cosgrave resigned from his position as CEO of Dublin-based Web Summit, which hosts highly attended events around the world, including the Collision conference in Toronto. He had left the company without a leader just weeks before its flagship gathering in Lisbon next month.

Irish court documents show Mr. Cosgrave still owns 81 per cent of Web Summit’s parent company, Manders Terrace Ltd. He is facing calls to give up that equity stake.

Top investors, large tech companies, startup executives and major venture capitalists swiftly withdrew their partnerships from Web Summit when Mr. Cosgrave made statements on social media condemning Israel’s siege and bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government had started the assault after Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, carried out a deadly attack on southern Israel that left at least 1,400 dead and dozens abducted.

In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr. Cosgrave had criticized Western leaders for their support of Israel. He lauded Ireland, his home country, for its calls on the European Union not to suspend aid to Palestinians, and said that although Israel has a right to defend itself, it should not break international law. “War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies,” Mr. Cosgrave wrote on Oct. 13.

Following Mr. Cosgrave’s apology for those remarks and his resignation on Oct. 21, Web Summit commenced a search to hire a new CEO as soon as possible, said vice-president of communications, Katherine Farrell, in an interview last week.

The company was being run by its board in the interim, Ms. Farrell had said. Mr. Cosgrave, who was also chair of Web Summit’s board, had stepped down from that position as well.

Now, Web Summit has a new CEO, who faces the tough task of convincing the high-profile tech leaders that had cut ties with the company to rethink their decisions. Using her first opportunity at the top job, Ms. Maher attempted to do just that. In a short video accompanying the announcement of her appointment, she said she was speaking from Lisbon, where she is hoping to see the “thousands of innovators from every corner of the world” that Web Summit would normally assemble at its events.

In her written note, Ms. Maher continued her message about gaining back the trust of Web Summit’s audience, as she described her own experience during her first time attending one of its conferences. “It was a place for the smallest startups and the biggest household names, all brushing shoulders in the same spaces,” she said.

“In the months ahead we will take up the charge of setting up our global events for an even brighter future.”