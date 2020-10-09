French call-centre company Webhelp to open Montreal office

European call centre company Webhelp is launching operations in Montreal to push deeper into the North American market, the latest investment in the city by a French firm as Quebec’s two-year-old effort to target businesses from France starts to bear fruit at a crucial time.

Paris-based Webhelp will announce Friday that it is opening its first Canadian office in Montreal, adding to a small presence in the United States hatched several months ago, the company told The Globe and Mail. It says it expects the centre to employ more than 1,000 people within four or five years.

“We want to get bigger in North America,” said Jérémie Mani, a Webhelp executive who will oversee the new operation. The company ranks only seventh or eighth in its industry globally by size, partly because it lacks a presence on the continent and “that’s something we need to change,” he said.

The investment is the result of a strategy Quebec launched in 2018 to step up its investment-prospecting activities in three target markets, including the United States and France. Those efforts are now yielding results that will help the greater Montreal region as it tries to stage a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, said Montreal International spokesperson Ariane Lafrenière.

Montreal International, greater Montreal’s investment promotion agency, has been working with Webhelp on the expansion plans since last year. The agency, a public-private partnership partly funded by the province and the Canadian government, said it has supported nine French companies in launching or expanding operations in the region since January.

The investments being made by those companies total roughly $400-million, according to the agency. They include a new studio in Montreal by video game developer DONTNOD Entertainment and a new office in the city by Stack Labs, a consulting firm specializing in cloud computing infrastructure and software development.

“It is is obvious that we have strong affinity with the French market, which facilitates our interactions,” said Stéphane Paquet, Montreal International’s chief executive. “For French and other European companies, a presence in Montreal means full access to the vast North American market in an environment they’re comfortable with.”

The promise of new jobs is welcome news for Montreal’s economy, which has seen aerospace, tourism and other key sectors decimated by government-imposed border closings and other measures. The city’s economy will decline by 6.2 per cent in 2020 from 2019, according to a forecast by Desjardins Group economists.

Many Montreal hotels have shut their doors and Trudeau International Airport has seen its traffic decline 56 per cent through the first half of the year. The city’s downtown remains a shadow of its former self in terms of activity as normally bustling office towers have gone quiet.

Webhelp, which handles customer service and other business processes for clients including Adidas and Unilever, will try to do its part to stoke growth, Mr. Mani said. Founded in 2000 by co-chairmen Olivier Duha and Frédéric Jousset, Webhelp has doubled in size over the past five years and now does annual sales topping $2-billion. It employs about 60,000 people.

The company has not asked for any government financial assistance and has no immediate plans to do so, Mr. Mani said, adding Webhelp’s business model doesn’t depend on tax breaks or other aid. “If we can have have them, that’s great. But that’s not the reason why we’re here," he said.

Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) and Webhelp’s founding shareholders took over Webhelp from U.S.-based investment giant KKR & Co Inc. in 2015. GBL is controlled by Pargesa Holding SA, an investment firm held jointly by Canada’s Power Corp. and Belgium’s Frère Group.

