‘We’re much more significant together:’ Think Research buys MDBriefCase Group for $28.5-million

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

‘We’re much more significant together:’ Think Research buys MDBriefCase Group for $28.5-million

Josh O’Kane
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Think Research chief executive officer Sachin Aggarwal.

Angelyn Francis/Handout

Health-tech scale-up Think Research Corp. is buying fellow Toronto company MDBriefCase Group Inc. for $25.3-million in shares and cash, adding to its suite of tools that keep medical professionals up to date with evidence-based research.

Think Research’s software helps health professionals figure out the best way to care for patients by using algorithms to compare details about their condition with the latest clinical research. MDBriefCase helps professionals brush up on the latest evidence-based research, too, developing continuing education and professional development courses for the health sector.

The companies announced the acquisition Monday evening. The transaction consists of $24-million in Think Research shares and $1.3-million in cash; the company will also take on $3.2-million in debt from MDBriefCase. The deal is expected to close by the end of March. Think Research also said Monday that former Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins would join its board.

Story continues below advertisement

Think Research chief executive officer Sachin Aggarwal said in an interview he hopes the deal will help his company play a bigger role in making sure physicians and other professionals make decisions with the best-available information.

“Organizations and research institutions produce new evidence, pharmaceutical companies and med-tech companies produce new products, and then there’s a whole journey in taking that evidence to market,” Mr. Aggarwal said. By combining MDBriefCase’s continuing education and Think Research’s software used at the point of care, he said he hopes “we can own the driving of evidence into patient care, from end to end.”

The two companies had partnered before to distribute their products. Think Research works with more than 2,800 health care facilities across North America. Mr. Aggarwal said by bringing their teams together, they hope to combine sales expertise and expand to health care organizations and markets where one or the other has a stronger foothold – such as Australia, where he said MDBriefCase has already made strides.

“This is a game of scale,” Mr. Aggarwal said. “We’re much more significant together.”

As the pandemic drew greater attention to the health-tech sector in recent months, Think Research has made a series of calculated moves to boost its growth. As it listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s Venture Exchange in late December, it also spent $14.6-million to buy Toronto-based HealthCarePlus’s group of clinics, giving it a network of physical clinics of its own. It also said in early January it would buy Toronto-based cosmetic and elective surgery services company Clinic 360 Inc.

Think Research shares closed at $4.15 on Monday, valuing the company at $149-million.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies