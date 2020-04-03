West Fraser Timber announces more production cuts amid COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it is further cutting production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vancouver-based company says it will further reduce its SPF lumber production by 30 million to 40 million board feet per week, or 45 to 60 per cent, starting Monday.

West Fraser says in a statement it’ll continue SYP lumber production at the reduced levels announced mid-March.

The company says plywood production at its three manufacturing sites will be further adjusted on an ongoing basis also starting Monday.

Its Cariboo Pulp and Paper joint venture pulp mill will take about four weeks of downtime starting April 20, resulting in a reduction of 30,000 tonnes of NBSK production – half belonging to West Fraser.

The company says it will provide another production outlook update on April 28 when it releases its first-quarter earnings.