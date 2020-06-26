 Skip to main content
Report on Business

WestJet and Air Canada to start selling middle seat on flights as of July 1

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
WestJet Airlines and Air Canada are set to resume selling middle seats on aircraft, ending a health safety measure enacted in the COVID-19 pandemic.

WestJet said on Friday adjacent seats on domestic flights will no longer be blocked off beginning on July 1, citing recommendations by a global airline group that says masks, passenger temperature checks and air filters are better – and less costly – ways to prevent the spread of the virus. The Calgary-based carrier will beginning filling adjacent seat on international flights in August, said Morgan Bell, a WestJet spokeswoman.

Air Canada’s policy of blocking off the adjacent seat in economy class also ends on July 1, as the airlines look to recover from a collapse in air travel that has costs thousands of jobs, and threatened the survival of many of the world’s carriers.

To make a profit, airlines need to fill most of an aircraft’s seat. Airlines say they spent millions of dollars on new procedures to ensure planes are sanitized and customers and employees are protected.

Canada’s airlines, hotels and tourism companies have launched a publicity campaign calling for the loosening of travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines at the start of what looks like a bleak summer for the travel industry.

The United States, much of Europe and parts of Canada are off-limits to holiday travelers, or require two-week isolation periods on arrival or return.

WestJet and Air Canada have launched a small number of summer routes, emphasizing enhanced aircraft cleaning, reduced in-flight services to limit personal contacts, and the installation of high-efficiency air filters.

“Safety is at the forefront of every decision we make and as our industry adapts to a new normal, we will continue to adjust our health measures to ensure the safest travel experience,” WestJet said in a statement.

American Airlines said it will resume seating passengers next to each other on July 1. Rivals Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines will block some seats through September.

