WestJet cancels most flights until July due to COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery WestJet planes sit parked at Pearson Airport in Toronto on April 17, 2020. Melissa Tait

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is extending its suspension of thousands of flights by another four weeks until July 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calgary-based carrier is halting all U.S. and international flights, as well as more than 40 domestic routes as travel controls and public health concerns continue to choke off demand.

The latest round of schedule scrubbing follows WestJet’s announcement on April 22 to suspend some 18,000 flights between May 5 and June 4 amid record-low passenger numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada cancelled all flights to the United States late last month after Ottawa extended its U.S. border closure by 30 days, with most international flights also halted and seat capacity down more than 90 per cent.

Air Transat, Porter Airlines and Sunwing Airlines Ltd. have cancelled all trips until late June.

The International Air Transport Association predicts global revenues will fall by US$314 billion this year, or 55 per cent, from 2019.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.