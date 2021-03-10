WestJet cancels orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max aircraft amid prolonged industry crisis

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

WestJet cancels orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max aircraft amid prolonged industry crisis

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

WestJet Airlines Ltd. has cancelled orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max aircraft amid a prolonged crisis for the aviation industry.

WestJet recently resumed flying three 737 Max aircraft after the Government of Canada in January allowed the model to return to passenger service following a nearly two-year grounding due to safety concerns linked to crashes. Crashes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019 killed a total of 346 people, including 18 Canadians, and spurred regulators around the world to ground the model. Canada and other regulators approved the plane’s return after examining changes that included improvements to the trim control system linked to the crashes.

WestJet has 11 Max jets in storage and another 27 on order, said Morgan Bell, a WestJet spokeswoman. “I can confirm that WestJet and Boeing have reached an arrangement to adjust WestJet’s Max firm commitments by 15 aircraft,” Ms. Bell said in an email. “WestJet remains committed to our 737 Max aircraft and have safely returned the first three of our 14 Max to the fleet.”

Story continues below advertisement

Before global regulators agreed to lift the grounding of the Max, Boeing made changes to the plane’s control software that was blamed for the repeated nosedives preceding the crashes. The new version of the automated trim control system takes readings from two – not one – sensors on the plane’s exterior, activates just once, and does not override the pilot’s ability to control the plane, Boeing said.

In Canada, Max cockpits are required to be equipped with a circuit breaker that allows the pilot to disable the stick-shaker alarm that activates when some problems occur. This is intended to reduce cockpit distractions believed to have contributed to the crashes.

Airlines that have resumed flying passengers on the 737 Max include Air Canada, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Aeromexico. The Max offers airlines lower operating costs and greater fuel efficiency than older models, albeit with a disastrous record.

Still, the approval to fly made available to airlines hundreds of planes at a time they are not needed.

WestJet, privately owned by Onex Corp., entered the pandemic with a fleet of 181 planes and about 14,000 employees. After reducing passenger capacity by as much as 90 per cent, the airline has about 5,600 active employees and 5,100 on layoff. Currently, 59 of WestJet’s 178 planes are active, a number that includes operational spares, Ms. Bell said.

The company recently issued another 415 layoff notices to pilots at WestJet and its discount brand, Swoop.

WestJet chief executive officer Ed Sims, in a memo to employees, said the latest travel restrictions imposed by the federal government, including hotel quarantines, have reduced demand for seats even further. “The slow roll out of the vaccine and a lack of a co-ordinated testing regime continue to hinder efforts for recovery,” Mr. Sims said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by the Globe and Mail.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thousands of WestJetters over the past 12 months have made incredible sacrifices to support cost cutting measures and for that we are all grateful,” Mr. Sims said. “This was not a note I was expected to write a year after the pandemic hit. Despite this latest setback, I firmly believe we can look towards the future with optimism.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies