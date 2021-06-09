 Skip to main content
Report on Business

WestJet CEO Ed Sims to retire at year’s end

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
WestJet Airlines chief executive officer Ed Sims will retire at the end of the year, the Calgary-based carrier said on Wednesday.

Mr. Sims, a New Zealander who joined WestJet in 2017 and became CEO in 2018, led the airline through international expansion, its takeover by Onex Corp. , and the global pandemic that sent the industry into a crisis from which it has yet to emerge.

WestJet said it is looking for Mr. Sims’ replacement.

“My time with WestJet has been an absolute career highlight and a privilege in my 35 years in the travel and aviation industries,” Mr. Sims said in a statement. “The global pandemic and the ongoing travel restrictions have separated so many of us for so long from loved ones. With two children in New Zealand, I am prioritizing the needs of family who I will not have seen in two years.

The move brings to three the number of top executives at big Canadian airlines departing this year. Transat AT Inc. and Air Canada have both named new CEOs.

Mr. Sims was CEO of Airways New Zealand for six years before moving to Calgary to work at WestJet. He also worked for 10 years at Air New Zealand, and is a graduate of the University of Oxford.

Toronto-based investor Onex took WestJet private in 2019 for $3.5-billion.

Mr. Sims led WestJet as it added international routes and bigger jets to compete head on with larger rival Air Canada, taking aim at the premium-priced long-haul market. However, the effort faltered and profits fell amid higher fuel prices and tough competition.

WestJet was founded in 1996 and, prepandemic, employed about 15,000 people and flew about 180 planes to more than 100 destinations.

Mr. Sims will continue as a senior adviser on aerospace and aviation to Onex.

“Ed was a critical part of Onex’ investment in WestJet,” said Tawfiq Popatia, a WestJet board member and senior managing director at Onex. “With the WestJet transaction closing in December, 2019, and the pandemic hitting Canada in February the following year, we had only a few weeks between closing and the onset of the pandemic and it’s hard to overstate the importance of Ed’s leadership through this exceptionally challenging period.”

