WestJet cuts seat capacity, freezes hiring and spending as virus outbreak reduces travel demand

WestJet Airlines is slashing 12-per-cent of its seat capacity and freezing spending and hiring as the Covid-19 outbreak reduces demand for air travel.
Calgary-based WestJet said the virus, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday, has had a “dramatic” effect on its business, which was already battling to overcome the loss of 13 Boeing 737 Max jets, grounded worldwide a year ago for safety concerns.
“While many actions have been taken to protect the health and safety of our guests, our teams and our business, significantly weakened demand across the network requires us to protect the financial well-being of the WestJet Group of Companies,” said Morgan Bell, a WestJet spokeswoman, declining to provide details. “We are reviewing our network to both reduce and temporarily pause an additional 12 per cent, or more, of our capacity. Reductions may include domestic, transatlantic, sun destinations and transborder and we will continue to adjust as demand changes.”
Larger rival Air Canada on Tuesday halted flights to Italy, adding to a list of dropped routes that includes China, Toronto-Seoul, Calgary-Tokyo and Toronto-Hong Kong.
Air Transat, due to begin seasonal flights to Rome and Venice in April and May, respectively, has “consolidated” its flights to Italy, said Christophe Hennebelle, a spokesman for the Montreal-based airline. He said more details on the impact of the outbreak will be available on Thursday when the company releases its quarterly results.
U.S. carriers on Tuesday announced cuts to international and domestic routes, withdrawing profit forecast in some cases amid warnings about plunging revenues. United Airlines said ticket sales are down by 25 per cent recently, and overseas markets are faring much worse.
More to come.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.