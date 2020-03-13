 Skip to main content
WestJet flight attendants anticipate layoffs due to COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery

WestJet flight attendants union is expecting layoffs of more than 50 per cent as the number of flight cancellations continues to spiral.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The union representing WestJet flight attendants is expecting layoffs of more than 50 per cent of its staff as the number of flight cancellations continues to mount amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

An internal memo sent to union officials and obtained by The Canadian Press says that travellers are rebooking “in such massive numbers” that the situation became grave “overnight.”

Chris Rauenbusch, president of CUPE 4070 – which represents WestJet cabin crews – says that daily conversations with senior management alerted him to the “severe” situation, which has also seen new bookings dry up.

He says that as recently as Wednesday, job reductions of only 12 per cent seemed likely. Since then, however, the U.S. has implemented a ban on most travel from Europe; business trips, large gatherings and office commutes have dropped off; and institutions from the National Hockey League to Broadway have suspended their seasons.

Rauenbusch says one flight from Vancouver to Los Angeles this morning that had booked 150 passengers closed its doors with just 12 on board.

WestJet was not able to respond immediately to a request for comment.

Related topics

