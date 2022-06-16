A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on January 21, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

WestJet Airlines says it will emerge from the pandemic with a renewed focus on Western Canada, boosting its flight schedule in its traditional home turf while “de-emphasizing” markets in the eastern parts of the country.

The Calgary-based airline will also reshape its fleet as it adds more narrow-body planes, including new Boeing 737 Max jets, and halt the addition of wide-body 787 Dreamliners.

The changes are part of the airline’s strategic plan unveiled on Thursday by chief executive officer Alexis von Hoensbroech, who joined WestJet as CEO in February.

He announced the plan as the aviation world emerges from the pandemic into fresh uncertainty brought about by Russia’s war on Ukraine, economic doubts, and high prices for fuel. Staffing shortages at some major airports in Canada, London and Amsterdam are hurdles to a smooth return to more normal flows of passenger jets and customers.

Mr. von Hoensbroech said WestJet, owned by Onex Corp., is on solid footing compared to many of its peers.

“WestJet is strong foundationally, having weathered the pandemic as perhaps the world’s only airline of scale that did not accept sector-specific government funding or issue any new equity or debt. We’re now at an exciting and pivotal moment for the industry and our airline,” Mr. von Hoensbroech said.

Other parts of the plan include strengthening business and premium holiday travel in the west. WestJet’s proposed purchase of Sunwing’s airline and vacation divisions, announced in March, is awaiting regulatory approval.

WestJet began in Calgary in 1994 as scrappy alternative to Air Canada, the large eastern airline. WestJet has expanded to other parts of the country, and added overseas routes as it looked to compete directly with Air Canada in higher-priced markets. After a few stumbles blamed on a rising cost structure and tough competition, then-publicly traded WestJet agreed to be taken over by Gerry Schwartz’s Onex Corp. in 2019 for $3.5-billion.

WestJet said the network changes announced on Thursday will be implemented by the summer of 2023. WestJet said it will continue to look for growth from other areas of its operations, cargo, the loyalty program, WestJet Vacations and Swoop, its budget carrier.

In a statement, Mr. von Hoensbroech said WestJet will “pause” the purchase of more 787s, and will fly the existing ones in the west. WestJet will receive 15 new 737s this year, bringing its Max fleet to more than 30. The regional De Havilland Q400 fleet will move to Western Canada. “WestJet is working towards a substantial additional narrow body order,” WestJet said, without providing details.

“We will deploy our aircraft where they can be of greatest service to Canadians,” Mr. von Hoensbroech said. “While we will be investing the majority of our fleet in the West, as a national airline we will maintain a significant presence in the Eastern provinces, primarily through direct connections to our Western cities, while significantly enhancing our network to sun and leisure destinations.”

