WestJet grounds one Boeing 737 Max for inspection of possible electrical problem

WestJet Airlines Ltd. has grounded one of its Boeing 737 Max planes after being told by the manufacturer to inspect it for a possible electrical problem.

Boeing has told WestJet and 15 other airlines to examine certain models of the Max for potential problems related to a component of the electric power system.

Morgan Bell, a WestJet spokeswoman, said the plane – one of 14 737 Max in its fleet – has been pulled from service. “Any maintenance, if necessary, will be completed before the aircraft returns to service,” Ms. Bell said. “WestJet’s additional 13 737 MAX aircraft are not affected.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 737 Max was cleared to resume flying in Canada in January after it was grounded worldwide for about 20 months after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. The pilots lost control of the planes shortly after takeoff – problems that were linked to the model’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).

Canadian, U.S. and other regulators studied and approved the software changes Boeing made before allowing the model to resume service.

Ivan Gale, a Boeing spokesman, said the electrical problem in the new safety warning is not related to the model’s MCAS. “We are in contact directly with the impacted airlines,” said Mr. Gale, who declined to name the carriers.

An Air Canada spokesman said none of the carrier’s 24 737 Max is affected.

The U.S. regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration, said it will ensure the issue is addressed. Transport Canada did not respond to questions on Friday.

The fatal crashes that spurred the global grounding in 2019 involved Indonesia’s Lion Air in October, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines in March, 2019.

WestJet’s Ms. Bell said the new grounding has not changed the carrier’s favourable view of the 737 Max. “WestJet has safely operated the 737 MAX since its return to service on January 21, 2021, and the airline has full confidence in the safety of the aircraft,” Ms. Bell said.

Story continues below advertisement

The 737 Max is a new version of a plane that first flew in the late 1960s. Updated with bigger engines and other modifications, the model became a best-seller after being introduced in 2011 due to its longer range and low operating costs.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.