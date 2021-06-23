 Skip to main content
WestJet launching cargo division to meet demand for air freight amid weakness in passenger travel

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
WestJet Airlines Ltd. is launching an air cargo business in a bid to capitalize on rising demand for air freight amid prolonged weakness in passenger travel.

The Calgary-based airline said its cargo-only operation will begin flying in the second quarter of 2022 with four converted Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

WestJet has seen demand rise for air freight services rise by 40- or 50-per-cent in the pandemic, said Charles Duncan, WestJet’s executive vice-president of cargo and president of Swoop discount airline.

The carrier waited almost a year before announcing the business in order to be sure the demand would last, he said by phone. Initially, WestJet flew a lot of personal protection equipment and other gear tied to the pandemic. But this has grown to include consumer e-commerce purchases, seafood and other high-value and perishable goods that require fast delivery times amid a shortage of shipping capacity by ship, truck and in the bellies of passenger jets.

“We have seen strength in cargo as demand for our guest travel business has fallen,” Mr. Duncan said. “This does not replace that. Our bread and butter is flying guests where they want to go domestically and all over the world. This is an important complement to that.”

The first of the 737-800s is slated to be delivered in February by Boeing, which converts second-hand passenger planes to cargo service by removing the seat, strengthening the floor and adding larger doors. The global supply for converted air freighters is tight due to demand from many of the world’s airlines looking to replace some lost passenger revenue.

The International Air Transport Association an industry group, said air cargo volumes measured by tonne kilometres in March, 2021, exceeded the record set in 2019. But because the majority of air cargo moves in the holds of passengers planes, many of which are idle in the pandemic, overall capacity to carry air cargo is down.

Air cargo represents 35 per cent of the world’s trade by dollar value but less than 1 per cent of volume, IATA said.

WestJet’s passenger fleet includes the 737-800 so the airline will not have to retrain or hire new pilots to fly the freighters, Mr. Duncan said.

The planes can carry 25,000 kilograms of goods, and have a range of 4,800 kilometres. The narrow-body 737 can land at smaller airports, reaching much of the domestic market. U.S. routes might be added later, Mr. Duncan said.

Air Canada, WestJet’s larger rival, last year said it would transform as many as seven of its Boeing 767 planes to freighters, two of which will begin flying out of Toronto fly this fall. Air Canada on June 14 announced destinations for its cargo flights, including Halifax, Frankfurt and Mexico City.

Since March, 2020, Air Canada said it has flown more than 9,000 all-cargo flights in passenger jets by removing the seats or making other modifications.

