Open this photo in gallery: WestJet pilots stand on a picket line at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday May 8, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

WestJet Airlines has begun cancelling flights and parking planes ahead of a possible pilot strike or lockout early on Friday morning.

Calgary-based WestJet said in a statement it is taking the measures to avoid stranding crew and passengers amid a “stalemate” in contact talks with its 1,850 pilots.

“The decision to cancel flights comes as the WestJet Group remains in a stalemate with the union regarding unreasonable wage expectations that if realized would permanently damage the financial viability of the group’s future,” the company said.

WestJet will ground the majority of its Boeing 737 and 787 fleet. Its smaller WestJet Encore and Link flights will continue, because those pilots are under a different collective agreement.

WestJet has about 168 aircraft and operates flights across Canada and into the United States and overseas. Western Canada will be most affected by any work stoppage or wave of cancellations, given that is the hearts of its operations.

Customers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to a refund or rebooking on another airline, according to the Canadian Transportation Agency. If the itinerary includes an international leg, travellers might be due compensation in the form of money, food or accommodation.

The Air Line Pilots Association is seeking better pay and working conditions for its members, who the union says are underpaid by about 40 per cent compared with the North American average.

WestJet, in s statement, called the wage demands “unreasonable” and said they would “permanently damage” the airline’s future.

WestJet is owned by Onex Corp. ONEX-T, which paid $3.5-billion for the airline in 2019, months before the pandemic threw the industry into turmoil.

The two sides are in talks near Toronto, assisted by federal mediator. The federal labour minister, Seamus O’Regan, is also present.

Canada last saw a major pilot strike in 1998, when Air Canada’s AC-T 4,000 crew stopped work for 13 days. In 2012, the Conservative government suspended the right to strike of Air Canada’s pilots and baggage handlers. The law, which the government said was intended to prevent traveler disruption over the march break, also barred the airline from locking out its workers.

The current federal government said it believes the best solution to the WestJet labour dispute lies at the bargaining table. “There’s a lot of good will and collaboration, and a real sense of what’s at stake for travelling Canadians,” Mr. O’Regan, the labour minister, said on Wednesday.