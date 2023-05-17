Pilots at WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline, issued a 72-hour strike notice on Monday. The Calgary-based company responded with a notice that it plans to lock out the employees on Friday.

The union says it’s seeking better pay, and for pilots at WestJet’s discount subsidiary, Swoop, to be paid the same as WestJet crews. According to the union, 240 pilots quit WestJet last year for better jobs elsewhere, including in the United States.

The labour dispute could disrupt travel plans for thousands of travellers on the long weekend and beyond. Here’s what you need to know, as both sides continue to negotiate ahead of the deadline.

What will happen to my flight if WestJet goes on strike?

If no deal is reached between the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and WestJet by Friday and the union proceeds with the strike, planes will be grounded and travellers’ long weekend plans will be affected.

The strike would affect flights with WestJet and Swoop starting at 5 a.m. ET on Friday.

In a statement, the pilots’ union said the potential job action “could include grounding all aircraft and effectively shutting down operations.”

WestJet said it will prepare to operate on a reduced schedule, and provide “flexible” flight change and cancellation arrangements. WestJet customers can reach out to customer service to inquire about contingency plans for flights cancelled or delayed because of the job action.

So far, the airline says it is offering certain changes “for your peace of mind” for travel between May 15-21, such as a $0 one-time fee waiver for changes or cancellations, but differences in fares might apply.

Will Swoop be affected by the WestJet strike?

ALPA represents pilots at WestJet and Swoop, and the strike would affect both airlines as of Friday.

Does the strike affect other airlines like Sunwing, Flair, Encore, and Air Canada?

Despite being owned by the airline, WestJet Encore and Sunwing flights will not be affected by the strike, as their pilots are not subject to the current collective bargaining.

Flair Airlines said in a statement that it’s ready to add flights to its schedule to help WestJet customers.

Air Canada customers remain unaffected by the WestJet strike, but talks between the airline and the union that represents its 4,500-plus pilots are expected to begin in the summer.

What is a lockout notice and how is it different from a strike?

In response to ALPA’s strike notice, WestJet has issued a lockout notice.

A lockout notice is an employer’s equivalent of a strike, a tool – or job action – used to put pressure on a union during negotiations in hopes of pushing through an agreement. It means closing down a workplace, and suspending employment and pay during bargaining.

In a statement, WestJet said it regretted the lockout notice, but it needs to minimize the risk of stranding passengers, crews and planes.

With reports from Eric Reguly