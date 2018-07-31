WestJet posts first quarterly loss in 13 years; shares fall

Open this photo in gallery A WestJet plane is seen in this file photo. BNN Video

WestJet Airlines Ltd. posted its first quarterly loss in 13 years in the three months ended June 30 amid the threat of a strike by pilots and soaring fuel costs.

The impact of the potential pilot strike will linger into the third quarter, WestJet officials said Tuesday, because some people cancelled bookings they had scheduled for July. The strike threat has been removed with an agreement between the airline and the pilots union to go to binding arbitration if they can’t reach a deal.

Fuel prices are expected to be more damaging in the third quarter than they were in the second quarter – up between 35 per cent and 38 per cent in the current quarter versus a 31-per-cent surge in the second quarter from year-earlier levels.

The results sent WestJet shares tumbling in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Shares fell 10 per cent to below $18 each in late morning trading.

WestJet will cut the number of available seat miles by 6 per cent and is examining routes to see where they can be cut, executives said on a conference call Wednesday.

The company is examining how it can tolerate marginal routes when jet fuel prices are low compared with when they are high, chief executive officer Ed Sims said on the call.

“This environment forces you to be very focused on those tolerance levels,” Mr. Sims said.

The threat of the strike wiped an estimated tens of millions of dollars in profit from the company’s books in the second quarter, chief financial officer Harry Taylor told analysts.

Travellers cancelled bookings and WestJet was forced into heavy discounting to try to win them back, he said.

But it has also put in place five fare increases since the beginning of the year to try to compensate for rising fuel prices.

The airline has not reported a loss since the first quarter of 2005, filings with securities regulators show.

In the most recent quarter, WestJet lost $20.8-million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a profit of $41-million, or 41 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.09-billion from $1.06-billion.

Revenue per available seat mile dropped 2 per cent while costs per available seat mile rose 9 per cent.

“We are of course disappointed with these results,” Mr. Sims said. “We’re not here for profitless volume.”

So management is focusing on reducing costs, including looking at ways to reduce the weight of its airplanes and what they carry, using auxiliary power units instead of engines while sitting on tarmacs and evaluating phasing in the delivery of new planes more slowly than originally planned.

In addition to the threatened strike by pilots, activity in the second quarter included the launch of Swoop, WestJet’s ultra low cost carrier (ULCC), as well as planning for the delivery of the airline’s first 787 wide-bodied aircraft and examining how they will be deployed internationally.

The ramp-up of Swoop means capacity will grow between 10 per cent and 11 per cent in the third quarter but will grow between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent in all of 2018, compared with a previous growth forecast of between 6.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent.

Revenue per available seat mile is expected to drop between 4 per cent and 6 per cent in the third quarter because of the spillover effect of the strike threat during the second quarter, capacity increases by competitors in the Canadian market and a drop in partnership revenue from the loss of a code-sharing agreement with American Airlines.