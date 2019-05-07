WestJet profit climbs on passenger growth despite poor weather, grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets

Calgary-based WestJet Airlines Ltd. posted a 33-per-cent jump in profit in the first quarter, a period marked by bad weather and the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max passenger jets.

For the three months ending March 31, WestJet said in a release on Tuesday it flew more passengers to make a profit of $45-milllion, or 40 cents a share, compared with $34-million (30 cents) in the same period a year earlier.

WestJet’s 13 Boeing 737 Max passenger jets are parked, along with the rest of the global fleet, after regulators grounded the model following two similar crashes in October and March. In October, a Lion Air flight crashed into the sea, killing 189. An Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crashed shortly after takeoff and killed 157 in March.

Preliminary reports from investigators point to possible problems with pitch sensors and automated controls. Boeing is working to update the plane’s software and pilot procedures but has not said when it expects global aviation authorities will approve the 737 Max’s return to service.

The grounding occurred in Canada on March 13, near the end of the first quarter. WestJet responded by cancelling routes, flights and revamping its schedule until well into the summer.

Fadi Chamoun, a stock analyst with Bank of Montreal, said WestJet’s operating profit missed analysts’ consensus but topped his forecast.

Revenue per available seat miles rose by only 0.2 per cent as yields climbed by 0.3 per cent and costs excluding fuel rose less than expected. Fuel costs rose by 5.5 per cent.

Revenue rose by 5.5 per cent to $1.3-billion.

“Over all, this looks like a good quarter ... however the significant number of exceptional events in the quarter makes a definitive read more difficult either way,” said Walter Spracklin, an analyst at Royal Bank of Canada. He referred to the winter weather that slowed traffic, the 737 Max grounding, and the adoption of new accounting standards.

On Monday, rival Air Canada posted a bigger-than-expected profit of $345-million.

WestJet repeated it has suspended its 2019 financial guidance as a result of the 737 Max groundings.

Edward Sims, WestJet’s chief executive officer, said the 737 Max forms 7 per cent of the company’s fleet or about 10 per cent of passenger capacity.

He said WestJet is using all of its remaining fleet to cover 96 per cent of pre-grounding capacity, and has extended one lease on a Boeing 737-700. “However, we have to plans to extend or bring on market-inflated capacity through any type of arrangement to offset lost flying,” Mr. Sims told analysts on a conference call on Tuesday morning.

Investors reacted to the bigger profit by driving up WestJet’s share price by 3 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.

WestJet employs 14,000 people, has a fleet of about 181 planes and flies to more than 100 destinations.