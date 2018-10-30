WestJet profit falls sharply on higher fuel costs, hangover from pilot strike threat

WestJet Airlines Ltd. blamed higher fuels costs and the lasting effects of a pilots’ strike threat for a steep drop in third-quarter profit.

The Calgary-based airline said on Tuesday morning its third-quarter profit fell by 66 per cent from a year earlier to $45.9-million, or 40 cents a share. Revenue rose by 4 per cent to $1.26-billion in the three months ending on Sept. 30.

"We have achieved this result despite continued downward pressure from the dramatic increases in fuel price and competitive capacity, along with the lingering impact of the threat of industrial action,” Ed Sims, WestJet’s chief executive officer, said in a statement accompanying the results, which were released before markets opened.

WestJet’s operating margin declined to 6 per cent from 16 per cent in the same period a year ago, as fuel costs rose to 85 cents a litre from 62 cents. Revenue passenger miles increased by almost 9 per cent to 7.5 billion.

Fadi Chamoun, an analyst at Bank of Montreal, said the company’s outlook for the fourth quarter is “disappointing." Revenue per available seat mile, a key measure of an airline’s efficiency, will be flat to 1 per cent higher, WestJet said, missing analyst expectations. In the third quarter, revenue per available seat mile fell by 5.6 per cent.

WestJet said it is preparing to take delivery in January of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, a long-haul, wide-body plane, and will begin flying to London, Paris and Dublin from Calgary in the spring.

This expansion comes as the airline faces new labour risks. A threatened pilots’ strike was averted in May when the two sides agreed on a settlement process. The prospect of cancelled flights in a work stoppage drove customers to cancel bookings and forced the company to offer discounts to keep its planes full. The turmoil helped send WestJet to its first quarterly loss in 13 years, the company said in June.

Meanwhile, WestJet’s 3,000 flight attendants recently won the right to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Air Line Pilots Association, whose members fly the company’s main line carrier.