WestJet reports second-quarter profit on higher passenger load

WestJet Airlines Ltd. swung to a profit in the second quarter, reporting earnings of $44-million or 38 cents a share, compared with a loss of $15.8-million in the same quarter a year ago.
Sales rose by almost 12 per cent to $1.2-billion for the three months ending on June 30 as the Calgary-based airline flew 3.5 per cent more passengers, WestJet said in a financial report released after markets closed on Friday.
WestJet shareholders on Wednesday approved a takeover by Onex Corp. worth $3.5-billion, or $31 a share. The deal, subject to legal and regulatory approvals, is expected to be complete later this year.
Onex, a private equity company and investment manager founded in 1984 by chief executive officer Gerry Schwartz, has assets worth $37-billion. Its holdings include Celestica Inc., Pure Canadian Gaming and Auto Source.
The takeover makes Canada’s second-biggest airline a private company 23 years after it was founded as a low-cost, regional carrier with three planes and 220 employees. It went public in 1996, and has grown to more than 14,000 employees, with 180 planes serving more than 100 destinations.
WestJet’s bid to compete with Air Canada by adding international flights and premium fares has added costs that have driven down profits and the share price. The recent high for the stock is above $33 in December, 2014. It closed Friday at $30.70.
WestJet executives say Onex’s private structure is a better environment in which to execute the strategy, rather than being subject to the constant shareholder accountability and the quarterly updates that a public listing require.
The $31 takeover price WestJet agreed to is a discount from the $35.75-per-share Onex proposed before taking into account the negative impacts of the Boeing 737 Max grounding and other factors unearthed when it looked at WestJet’s books. WestJet has 181 planes, including 13 grounded 737 Max jets, and another 57 on order.
WestJet in June scrubbed the Max from its schedule through to August 29, covering 675 of the 1,200 monthly flights with other planes. Suspended routes include Halifax-Paris, Vancouver-Regina and Toronto-Kelowna.
Air travel regulators around the world grounded the Boeing model in March after two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia killed 346 passengers and crew. The crashes have been linked to an automated control system that threw the planes into dives.
