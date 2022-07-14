WestJet Airlines says a system outage Thursday morning is delaying some flights and intermittently impacting the company’s operations.

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell says an infrastructure outage is affecting the airline’s check-in processes at airports, as well as flight planning and payment services on the airline’s website.

She says the airline is encouraging travellers to arrive at the airport early and check their flight status for potential delays.

Bell says WestJet is working to restore service as soon as possible.

She also thanked travellers for their patience.

WestJet says it will continue to provide updates throughout the day.

