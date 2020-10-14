WestJet slashing service to Eastern Canada as pandemic restrictions make markets ‘unviable’

WestJet Airlines Ltd. will suspend most flights in Eastern Canada on Nov. 2, as the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions render these markets “unviable.”

Calgary-based WestJet said on Wednesday it will lay off 100 employees as it halts all flights to and from Moncton, Fredericton, Sydney, Charlottetown and Quebec City next month, eliminating more than 100 weekly flights or 80-per-cent of seat capacity to Atlantic Canada. The route suspensions are indefinite.

“It has become increasingly unviable to serve these markets,” said Ed Sims, WestJet’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “We understand this news will be devastating to the communities, our airport partners and the WestJetters who rely on our service. While we remain committed to the Atlantic region, it’s impossible to say when there will be a return to service without support for a coordinated domestic approach. Our intent is to return as soon as it becomes economically viable to do so.”

The route suspensions announced on Wednesday include Halifax-Sydney, Halifax-Ottawa, Moncton-Toronto, Fredericton- Toronto Charlottetown-Toronto, St. John’s-Toronto and Quebec City-Toronto. As of Nov. 2, WestJet’s only services to Eastern Canada will be flights to Halifax from Calgary, St John’s or Toronto.

In June, Air Canada suspended services on 30 regional routes, half of which were in Atlantic Canada, due to weak demand. The carrier also closed operations at eight airports, including Bathurst, N.B., Gaspé, Que., and Wabush, Nfld.

Mr. Sims reiterated the domestic industry’s appeal for government aid to keep airlines alive amid the pandemic. “Since the pandemic’s beginning, we have worked to keep essential air service to all of our domestic airports, however, demand for travel is being severely limited by restrictive policies and third-party fee increases that have left us out of runway without sector-specific support,” Mr. Sims said.

The Atlantic provinces are in a so-called travel bubble, restricting entry to anyone who does not live there in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Residents of the four provinces are allowed to move freely in the region without being required to self-isolate.

