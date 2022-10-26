A Sunwing aircraft is parked at Montreal's airport on March 2, 2022.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Canada’s competition watchdog says WestJet Airlines’ proposed takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations will spur higher airfares and reduce choices for travellers.

The Competition Bureau said in a report released on Wednesday the proposed combination of the companies would cause a “substantial lessening or prevention of competition” in the market for vacation packages on 31 routes between Canada and Mexico or the Caribbean. WestJet would gain a monopoly on 16 of these vacation package routes, which include airfare and resort stays, and lead to a reduction in travel in the markets in which the companies’ networks overlap, bureau said.

The bureau submitted its report to Omar Alghabra, Transport Minister, whose department is conducting a public interest review of the deal. The final decision rests with Cabinet.

The bureau said the airlines are able to propose measures in order to address its anti-competitive objections to the takeover.

Onex-owned WestJet and privately held Sunwing of Toronto announced the takeover for an undisclosed price in March, two years after the pandemic battered the global aviation industry and sent passenger volumes plunging. Calgary-based WestJet and Sunwing are two of Canada’s four largest integrated airlines and vacation package sellers.