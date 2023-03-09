Young boys look out at Air Canada and WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The federal government is set to announce on Friday it has approved WestJet Airlines’ takeover of Sunwing Airlines and a related vacations division, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The deal, announced by the companies in March, 2022, marks a bigger step for Calgary-based WestJet into the vacations package business with the purchase of Toronto-based Sunwing.

The purchase price of privately owned Sunwing, founded and owned by the Hunter family, has not been disclosed.

Approval of the takeover is expected to come with conditions imposed by the Competition Bureau, which had raised some concerns. However, the deal has passed the public interest test and has received support of Cabinet, said the sources, who are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The companies previously said the tour businesses will be combined and headquartered in Toronto, while WestJet will run Sunwing Airlines from its Calgary base. The two brands will be marketed separately.