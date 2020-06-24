WestJet to cut more than 3,300 jobs, restructure management to help survive pandemic

WestJet Airlines has announced a series of job cuts and head-office changes it says are aimed at ensuring the Calgary-based carrier can compete when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

WestJet said on Wednesday 3,333 employees will permanently lose their jobs as the airline contracts out all domestic airport operations outside of Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto, restructures its management, and consolidates its call centre in Alberta.

Ed Sims, WestJet’s chief executive officer, said the restructuring is a “last resort” for the airline as it faces a long recovery amid an uncertain outlook for the demand and viability of air travel. Mr. Sims, in a video statement posted on the Internet, said WestJet has slashed costs by 60 per cent, but needs to do more. “We are now at the bottom and we have a long and difficult climb out,” Mr. Sims said.

Story continues below advertisement

He did not elaborate on the management restructuring, but said WestJet would look for partners to provide services at the smaller domestic airports, and hopes laid-off employees will find work at those contractors.

“Throughout the course of the biggest crisis in the history of aviation, WestJet has made many difficult, but essential, decisions to future-proof our business,” Mr. Sims said. “Today’s announcement regarding these strategic but unavoidable changes will allow us to provide security to our remaining 10,000 WestJetters, and to carry on the work of transforming our business.”

Beginning in mid-March, WestJet halted much of its service and placed employees on emergency federal wage subsidies as the deadly virus spurred governments to close borders and issue advisories against non-essential travel. The airline industry in Canada says the travel restrictions, which include interprovincial movement and two-week travel quarantines, are hampering the recovery and jeopardizing their futures.

WestJet is privately owned by Onex Corp., and does not report financial figures. A global airline industry group says the pandemic has caused the world’s airlines to lose a total US$84-billion in 2020, as revenue falls by US$419-billion, or 50 per cent from 2019.

The International Air Transport Association has predicted many airlines will fail amid the unprecedented collapse in air travel and economic activity.

The airlines seeking to resume some flights, including WestJet, are emphasizing new plane cleaning methods, mandatory masks at airports and onboard, passenger screening, and other ways to combat the virus and assure customers flying is safe.

Mr. Sims said until a vaccine is available, “the temporary solution for travel is that which we have already implemented: a hygienic experience from start to finish and lower-touch business model… so that all travelers can rebuild their confidence in flying.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.