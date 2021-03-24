 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

WestJet to resume suspended flights to eastern Canadian airports within months

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it will resume flying in May or June to eastern Canadian airports it suspended service to due to the pandemic.

The airline said it will restore flights to Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney and Quebec City, marking a return to WestJet’s pre-COVID 19 network of domestic destinations.

“We committed to return to the communities we left, as a result of the pandemic, and we will be restoring flights to these regions in the coming months, of our own volition,” said Ed Sims, WestJet chief executive officer, in a statement. “These communities have been a crucial factor in our success over our 25 years and it is critical for us to ensure they have access to affordable air service and domestic connectivity to drive their economic recovery.”

The federal government has made the restoration of regional routes a condition of financial aid for the hard-hot airlines. WestJet made no mention of the government talks in its news release on Wednesday.

Service to the airports will resume in late June, WestJet said. Flights between Halifax and St. John’s will return on May 6.

Air Canada has suspended service to 25 of its 60 domestic airports, including Bathurst, N.B., Medicine Hat, Alta., and Sarnia, Ont.

WestJet and Canada have halted flights to Mexico and the Caribbean at the request of the federal government. Both airlines have laid off thousands of employees and grounded much of their fleet.

