WestJet is halting flights between Toronto and Montreal for the winter in a continuation of its retreat from short-haul routes in Eastern Canada to retrench in the West.

The route will be suspended for six months, starting late October and resuming in late April.

WestJet spokeswoman Madison Kruger says the decision was made as a result of performance and is in line with the airline’s strategy to take on more of the longer routes between Eastern and Western Canada.

The Alberta-based airline runs flights once a day along the busy Toronto-Montreal corridor, which currently sees four carriers operate more than 360 trips per week, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

WestJet flies 80 per cent fewer trips between Toronto and Montreal than in 2019 as the company has slashed routes in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada to refocus on the West.

WestJet shored up its position in Eastern Canada with its acquisition of Sunwing Airlines in May and says it remains committed to the region.