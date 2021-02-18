 Skip to main content
WestJet to temporarily halt operations in four more Canadian cities

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
WestJet Airlines Ltd. will suspend operations in another four cities amid a prolonged slump in demand for air travel in the pandemic.

The Calgary-based airline said it will temporarily halt operations between March 19 and June 24 in four domestic cities: St. John’s, London, Ont., Lloydminster and Medicine Hat, Alta.

Additionally, flights will be suspended between St. John’s and Halifax; London and Toronto; and WestJet Link flights between Calgary and Lloydminster; and Calgary and Medicine Hat.

WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline, has cut more than 90-per-cent of its seat capacity, compared with a year ago, and laid off about half of its workforce of 12,000. The carrier recently suspended flights to sun destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, as part of an agreement Canadian airlines made with the federal government, which has imposed stricter travel rules intended to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The new rules include negative COVID-19 tests before boarding a flight home, tests on arrival, and hotel quarantines. Canada’s borders have been closed to most visitors since March, and the government has repeatedly told people not to travel.

Leisure carriers Sunwing Airlines and Air Transat have suspended normal operations, and Porter Airlines has been grounded since March. Air Canada has also made deep cuts to its international and domestic routes.

Ed Sims, WestJet’s chief executive officer, said in a statement on Thursday the new travel restrictions and quarantines have caused seat sales to plummet further and increased the uncertainty faced by the carrier. “Our ability to return to markets remains directly correlated to government policies and the prioritization of a domestic travel program,” Mr. Sims said.

