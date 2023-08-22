Open this photo in gallery: Westport Fuel Systems CEO David Johnson is stepping down from the top job and resigning from the board, the company said on Tuesday.HO/The Canadian Press

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT-T says chief executive David Johnson is stepping down from the top job and resigning from the board, effective immediately.

The company says Tony Guglielmin, who serves on the Westport board and as chair of the audit committee, will act as interim CEO.

Chief financial officer Bill Larkin and chief legal officer Lance Follett will also take on expanded roles during the transition.

Westport says the board has formed a search committee to conduct and oversee a search for the company’s next CEO.

Johnson was appointed chief executive in January 2019. He came to the company after serving as president and chief of Achates Power Inc.

Westport is a supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane and hydrogen.