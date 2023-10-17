Open this photo in gallery: A 2023 Microsoft study revealed that Teams software's heaviest users spend an average of 7.5 hours a week in meetings – and that’s not counting usage of other meeting apps, time on the phone or in-person chats.FatCamera/Getty Images

Even as our calendars and days fill up with endless touch-bases, our need for workplace connection won’t go away.

The other week, I flew 3,443 kilometres and spent two nights at a hotel, for a meeting with the owners and investors of the company I recently took over. The whole chat lasted an hour. But it was, arguably, the most important hour – and meeting – of my career.

My other, more typical meetings (and there are a lot of them) don’t require such outsized efforts. I do what many other remote or hybrid workers do: toggle a tab, click a calendar link and pop in some AirPods. At most, I might shuffle from one room in my home to another. But are these other meetings, which are seemingly so much easier to accommodate into my workday, actually valuable?

A former boss of mine once said, “It takes a really good meeting to be better than no meeting at all.” And yet, at the time, my Google Calendar told a different story: On my busiest weeks, my total meeting hours tallied 11.8. Either those were some effective meetings, or it’s a miracle that I managed to find the time to do the work and get promoted. I’m hardly alone. White-collar workers are in more meetings than ever. A 2023 Microsoft study revealed that Teams software’s heaviest users spend an average of 7.5 hours a week in meetings – and that’s not counting usage of other meeting apps, time on the phone or in-person chats.

These recurring meetings, touch-bases, syncs, stand-ups and all-hands are clogging up our days and muddling our focus, often for no better reason than routine or the illusion of productivity.

In a different Microsoft study of 31,000 people, two-thirds said they struggled to find time in their days to finish their work. And lost productivity can mean loss of money: In 2019, a study conducted by scheduling app Doodle found that needless meetings cost companies US$399-billion – and those are prepandemic figures. Add in said pandemic, the seismic shift to work-from-home and the unavoidable “Zoom fatigue” that came with it, and it becomes clear that meeting culture as we know it needs a reboot.

“We’re continuing to do things the way we’ve always done them, we get stuck in the hamster wheel of meetings,” says Christina Disler, an HR professional and founder of Astler, an AI-powered workplace tool aimed at improving workers’ experiences.

“With the rise of remote and hybrid work, one way to ‘guarantee’ connection is to just say, ‘well, let’s put a meeting in.’ But we’re not being strategic enough about how we’re leveraging having multiple brains in the same place. Because that’s really what a meeting should be used for,” she says.

Melissa Daimler, chief learning officer at Udemy and the author of ReCulturing, adds that we’re having too many meetings that are also too long. “Very few people are important enough to be in constant back-to-back meetings,” she says.

At Udemy, meetings all follow a structure called PAO. “So, what is the purpose of the meeting, what is the agenda, and what is the ideal outcome?” Ms. Daimler explains, adding that if the meeting’s initiator didn’t fill out the PAO, the invitees may decline attending. “And often I find that just taking a few minutes to fill out the PAO reveals that maybe you don’t need the meeting after all,” she says.

Getting clarity on the purpose, agenda and desired outcome is the prework required for any effective meeting. Then, there is also the postwork, Ms. Daimler explains.

“I will be the first to admit that some people on the team are much better than me at this. Right after the meeting they’ll send a Slack outlining next steps and what they’re responsible for.” Sometimes, that postwork might also mean cascading the messaging down to other teams or documenting a new process.

Kelsey Bishop is the founder of Candor, a collaboration and connection platform for teams. Ms. Bishop’s staff work across three different time zones, largely asynchronously.

“One of my founder friends told me that the great thing about starting a company is that you almost get to build your own mini city,” she says. “And with that, the rare pleasure to say, ‘Okay, here are the new norms and new ways of doing things.’ ”

At Candor, those new norms look like this: Recurring meetings can only be scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST, to allow for maximum time to get things done and to reasonably cover disparate time zones.

Another way Ms. Bishop manages to cut down excess meetings is by establishing a culture of documentation. “If you have a new proposal, write it in Notion and share it with the team.” She also suggests eliminating most private Slack chats and holding conversations in public channels.

“Most conversations are better when they happen in the open,” she says, “and that way everyone can stay up to date or jump in if they have an opinion.”

As for the meetings that do still occur, Ms. Bishop puts the focus on connecting and checking in with her team. “When I think about the important meetings, it’s the ones where we build a relationship with one another.” With this in mind, one-on-one meetings to get a pulse on employee morale and well-being have not gone away.

The Candor team also holds weekly “demos” wherein each staff member gets a few minutes to share their screen to explain what they’re working on, how they solved a problem and generally how they perform a key function of their job.

“At other organizations, an engineer might be like, ‘I have no idea what this marketing girl does every single day.’ The cool part of this is that we can actually build an understanding and respect for each other’s craft,” Ms. Bishop says.

It also turns out that there may even be such a thing as over-optimizing the meeting at the expense of human connection – and not all meetings are inherently bad. If you’re more extroverted or prefer to problem solve or brainstorm in a group, you might find endless solo work with few chances for collaboration unstimulating, especially in a remote setting.

“As technology continues to advance, we actually need to hold on to our human qualities more and more,” Ms. Disler offers, pointing to the rise of AI and automation in many aspects of our work lives. “We just have to be that much more intentional with the way we’re spending our time,” she adds.

So, what does the future of the meeting look like? Shorter, hopefully. And fewer.

Ms. Daimler recommends doing a monthly or quarterly audit of any recurring meetings to gauge whether they’re still needed. “Who needs to be in the meeting? Can they be a half hour instead of the full hour?” she suggests as a framework. Sometimes, an audit may even reveal that a meeting needs to be added back rather than taken away.

“There’s a real shift around trust and transparency and understanding. The ‘why?’ behind things,” Ms. Disler reasons. “When it comes to meetings, we will have to be really clear about why we are gathering.”