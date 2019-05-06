WeWork aims to unify Canadian operations with hiring of former office property executive

WeWork is revamping its Canadian operations and has hired a former office property executive to oversee its office sharing business from coast to coast.
Wayne Jacobs, who helped build Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, has been hired to serve as WeWork’s Canadian head of real estate and business development, WeWork confirmed on Monday.
This is the latest Canadian hire for New York-based WeWork, which is considering taking the global company public and is working to improve relations with Canada’s real estate industry.
WeWork, which leases office space for upward of 10 years and then subleases it at a premium for as short as a day, is valued at nearly $47-billion, according to its latest round of financing. In about a decade, the company has expanded from one location in New York to more than 400 locations in 27 countries.
It is unknown how much autonomy Mr. Jacobs will have to run the Canadian operations, which so far consists of coworking locations in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. WeWork recently expanded outside of downtown Vancouver to Burnaby. The company confirmed on Monday that it has been looking for space in Calgary and announced that it would open to new locations in the city this year.
For most of WeWork’s existence in Canada, it has been run out of Seattle and New York. A Seattle-based general manager oversees Vancouver and other U.S. west coast cities. Likewise, a Boston-based executive ran Toronto, Montreal and Boston.
The hiring of Mr. Jacobs will help unify WeWork’s Canadian operations.
“I’ll be bringing my Canadian viewpoint to the real estate strategy here in the region and aligning both eastern and western Canada together as a single entity so that we can operate more effectively and efficiently,” Mr. Jacobs said in an e-mailed statement from WeWork.
WeWork has filed initial public offering paperwork with U.S. securities regulators, though has not made a final decision on going public.
Mr. Jacobs worked at Allied for more than two decades and was the trust’s former executive vice president of acquisitions and asset management. He worked with the trust to acquire a string of derelict industrial spaces in Toronto’s west end that have now become some of the most coveted office spaces in the city.
After leaving Allied in 2015, Mr. Jacobs spent about a year working for a Vancouver-based private equity firm that specialized in second-tier U.S. office properties. He then spent about three years working as a real estate consultant, according to his LinkedIn account.
Toronto is one of WeWork’s top markets, where it plans to have 20 locations by next year. Toronto has had the lowest office vacancy rate in Canada and the U.S. for more than two years.
WeWork now falls under the We Company umbrella, which also includes short-term apartment rentals and early education.
Landlords and brokers have complained about WeWork’s convoluted lease process, which generally takes longer and requires multiple approvals from various division within WeWork.
The Globe and Mail first reported in March that the company had hired another local real estate executive, Chris Bonneville, to help improve relations with the Toronto real estate industry.
WeWork is working on becoming more flexible with its contracts, including brokering revenue-sharing leases with landlords. Under a traditional WeWork contract, the company will enter into a long-term lease with a property owner and subleases the refurbished space at a higher price and pockets the difference.