 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

What does Air Canada’s deal with Ottawa mean for taxpayers?

Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An Air Canada Airbus A320-200 airplane prepares to land at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, B.C., Feb. 5, 2019.

Ben Nelms/Reuters

Air Canada and Ottawa have finally agreed on terms for the airline’s financial assistance package, but beyond the news that customers will get refunds for flights they never took, it gets pretty technical. Here’s a financial breakdown for taxpayers who are wondering what the government is getting into:

In simple terms, what’s in the package?

Air Canada is getting loans from the federal government worth up to $5.4-billion, and Ottawa receives 6 per cent of the airline’s shares at a cost of $500-million. The federal government will also be paid interest on its loans, and has the right to purchase more shares in the future.

Did Air Canada get a sweetheart deal on its loans?

The interest rate on some of the new debt is certainly attractive. Air Canada’s first credit facility is worth $1.5-billion and can be tapped whenever the airline needs money – like a line of credit. It costs just 1.93 per cent annually, though that will fluctuate with market rates. The program is secured (or backstopped) by the airline’s Aeroplan rewards program.

Story continues below advertisement

By comparison, last June, Air Canada issued $840-million of secured debt at a 9-per-cent interest rate that was backstopped by some of the airline’s real estate interests and ground service equipment, among other things. Bond yields have fallen over the past 10 months, but the comparison gives some sense of what Air Canada has paid recently.

Air Canada is also getting an attractive rate on the $1.4-billion unsecured line of credit that it will use to finance customer refunds. The fixed interest rate on this debt, which is available for seven years, is 1.211 per cent.

The third debt bucket, which is unsecured and therefore more risky to the government, comes at a higher cost. This credit facility is worth $2.5-billion and is split into three equal buckets at 2.2 per cent (which will fluctuate), 6.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent.

Did the government get a good deal on its shares?

Companies often issue large blocks of shares at a discount of 2 per cent to 4 per cent to the market price. The federal government is buying its $500-million worth of Air Canada shares at a 14-per-cent discount, which is quite attractive.

The government was also granted 14.5 million warrants, which allow it to buy more stock at $27.27 per share, giving the government more upside if Air Canada’s stock continues to recover. Air Canada’s shares were trading at $27.00 apiece when the package was announced. In other deals, the exercise price for warrants can be much higher than current market levels, so they remain worthless for a while.

If Air Canada struggles, won’t the government lose money?

There’s a popular saying in finance: There’s no such thing as a free lunch.

So, yes, the government could lose money. If Air Canada were to file for creditor protection, its shares would likely become worthless, and it may not fully repay its loans.

Story continues below advertisement

But the assistance package is supposed to prevent this from happening. Domestic travel in the U.S. is already picking up – partly because a higher proportion of Americans than Canadians are vaccinated and Americans tend to have a higher tolerance for risk – so there is hope Air Canada’s profits will return as vaccination levels here rise.

The package is a bit like an insurance policy that will help Air Canada get through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What took so long for the package to get announced?

Details of the negotiations are still being kept private, but we know Air Canada played hardball on customer refunds even though the government has long said they were crucial to any deal.

It’s likely Air Canada felt it had room to negotiate, because the airline had been able to fund itself with cash it had on hand – and by issuing debt and selling shares to investors. However, the third wave of the pandemic almost certainly changed its position, because Canadians are being told to stay at home again, and we don’t yet know for how long.

Does Ottawa control Air Canada now?

This isn’t a government takeover. If Ottawa uses all of its warrants, its ownership stake will rise to roughly 10 per cent. That would be considerable, but Air France recently announced a loan package that allows the French government to raise its ownership stake in the airline to 30 per cent. (It currently owns 14.3 per cent).

Who won the negotiation?

It’s far too complex to say. Air Canada received attractive loans, but the government is getting shares at a nice discount, and they should rise in value.

Story continues below advertisement

The upfront financial terms are also only part of the equation, at least from the government’s point of view. In the package, Air Canada has committed to, among other things, restoring service for nearly all regional communities where it was suspended during the pandemic; restricting dividends, share buybacks and executive compensation; and keeping employment no lower than where it stood on April 1. The financial – and political – value of all these add-ons is difficult to calculate.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies