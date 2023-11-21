Open this photo in gallery: Sam Altman attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, Calif. on Nov. 16.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

The boardroom battle at OpenAI, the revolutionary artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, and the sudden ouster of former chief executive officer Sam Altman is sending shock waves across the tech industry.

After a weekend of drama and speculation about the power dynamics at OpenAI, Microsoft announced on Monday that it was hiring Mr. Altman and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman to lead Microsoft’s new advanced AI research team. Former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear was named as interim CEO of OpenAI. Meanwhile, hundreds of OpenAI employees threatened to quit after signing a letter calling on the board to step down.

The OpenAI leadership upheaval is a fast-moving story with many high-profile players and lots of money at stake. Here’s a breakdown of everything that’s happened so far.

Who started OpenAI?

OpenAI was founded in December 2015 by Mr. Altman, Mr. Brockman and Ilya Sutskever, alongside nine other individuals including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. The group collectively pledged $1-billion to start the venture.

It began as a non-profit research laboratory with the goal to “advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return.”

The company’s model shifted in 2018 when it incorporated into a for-profit business, Open AI LP. It also released its first generation of the GPT language model for generating paragraphs of readable text. Around the same time, Mr. Musk, who had co-chaired its board, resigned in a move that the startup tied to eliminating a “potential future conflict for Elon” owing to Tesla’s work on building automated driving systems.

OpenAI is heralded with kicking off the generative AI era with the release of its ChatGPT chatbot in November 2022. The AI model has the ability to produce human-like text, images, video and music, and became one of the world’s fastest-growing software applications. It quickly generated both enthusiasm for its possibilities and criticism about AI systems, including concerns about how to ethically use the program in schools and offices.

Who is Sam Altman?

Mr. Altman is an American entrepreneur and investor who dropped out from Stanford University in 2005 after one year of studying computer science. His first venture was Loopt, a now-defunct location-based social media app. But he quickly rose to tech fame while running Y Combinator, a startup accelerator company that invested in several now major companies, including Airbnb, DoorDash, Dropbox, Instacart, Reddit, Stripe and Twitch.

After taking over as OpenAI’s CEO in May 2019, Mr. Altman became the face of the company and helped catapult ChatGPT to global recognition. In the past year, he became Silicon Valley’s most sought-after voice on the promise and potential dangers of artificial intelligence. He also went on a world tour to meet with government officials, drawing big crowds at public events as he discussed the risks of AI and attempts to regulate the emerging technology.

Why was Sam Altman fired from OpenAI?

On Nov. 17, OpenAI’s board said it had fired Mr. Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the artificial intelligence company said in a statement posted to its website. The company did not provide more details, leaving industry analysts and tech watchers reading tea leaves in an effort to figure out what happened.

Mr. Altman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the news broke: “i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later.”

i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people.



will have more to say about what’s next later.



🫡 — Sam Altman (@sama) November 17, 2023

Mr. Altman has been vocal on his X account in the days after his sudden firing, showing support for his former employees in the form of heart emojis and commenting on priorities for the Microsoft and OpenAI partnership.

the openai leadership team, particularly mira brad and jason but really all of them, have been doing an incredible job through this that will be in the history books.



incredibly proud of them. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 20, 2023

satya and my top priority remains to ensure openai continues to thrive



we are committed to fully providing continuity of operations to our partners and customers



the openai/microsoft partnership makes this very doable — Sam Altman (@sama) November 20, 2023

OpenAI had initially named its chief technology officer, Mira Murati, as interim CEO on Friday. But on Monday her name appeared as a signatory on a letter also signed by hundreds of other OpenAI employees calling for the board’s resignation and Mr. Altman’s return.

Who is on the OpenAI board?

The company says on its website that its board consists of OpenAI’s chief scientist, Mr. Sutskever, and three non-employees: Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

How OpenAI’s Ilya Sutskever went from University of Toronto AI whiz to firing Sam Altman

In a post to X Monday, Mr. Sutskever said he “deeply” regretted his participation in the board’s actions and “will do everything … to reunite the company.” He has also reportedly signed the employee open letter demanding the three remaining members of the OpenAI board step down.

I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company. — Ilya Sutskever (@ilyasut) November 20, 2023

Along with the departure of Mr. Altman, former OpenAI co-founder and president Mr. Brockman said he was told he was being removed from the board. Later in the day he announced on X he had quit the company.

After learning today’s news, this is the message I sent to the OpenAI team: https://t.co/NMnG16yFmm pic.twitter.com/8x39P0ejOM — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

Who is OpenAI’s interim CEO Emmett Shear?

OpenAI named Mr. Shear as its interim chief executive officer on Monday in a surprise turn of events. The 40-year-old stepped down as CEO of Amazon.com-owned Twitch this March after more than 16 years at the live video streaming platform. After leaving Twitch, he became a partner at Y Combinator, advising startups on everything from fundraising strategy to technical approach.

In his post on X, Mr. Shear wrote he had received a call offering him a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to become interim CEO at OpenAI and shared a plan for the company’s next steps, saying he would look to reform the startup’s management team and hire an independent investigator to dig into Mr. Altman’s departure.

“I took this job because I believe that OpenAI is one of the most important companies currently in existence,” he wrote.

Today I got a call inviting me to consider a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: to become the interim CEO of @OpenAI. After consulting with my family and reflecting on it for just a few hours, I accepted. I had recently resigned from my role as CEO of Twitch due to the birth of my… — Emmett Shear (@eshear) November 20, 2023

What do we know about Sam Altman’s move to Microsoft?

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella wrote on X that he was “extremely excited” to bring on both Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman to lead Microsoft’s new advanced AI research team. “We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success,” he wrote. Mr. Nadella also wrote that he remains committed to Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI to run its AI systems.

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

Former members of OpenAI will also join the new Microsoft AI team, according to Mr. Brockman’s post on X: OpenAI’s director of research Jakub Pachocki, research scientist Szymon Sidor and head of preparedness Aleksander Madry.

Microsoft’s shares rose 2.1 per cent Monday and were nearing an all-time high upon the news of Mr. Altman joining the company.

