What’s in Ottawa’s new Intellectual Property strategy: the details

On Thursday, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains will release the Canadian government’s intellectual property (IP) strategy. Here’s a closer look at the details, obtained by The Globe and Mail:

The Problem: Despite Canada’s traditional strengths in research, science and invention, Canada has a poor track record building home-grown global giants based on Canadian innovations. IP-intensive firms tend to grow faster and create higher-paying jobs than other firms. While IP-intensive industries in the United States account for 19 per cent of jobs and 35 pe rcent of GDP, in Canada those numbers are just 14 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. Intangible assets like IP accounted for 84 per cent of the asset values for firms in the U.S. S&P 500 index in 2015, twice the level of the top 50 Canadian firms on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The situation: Through consultations the government learned there is weak IP literacy among Canadians; that cost and complexity were barriers to accessing the IP system; that IP was not fully understood or recognized in federal programs; and there was little knowledge of IP owned by the public sector.

The strategy: A three-pronged approach involving legislative reforms, initiatives to improve IP awareness, education and advice, and development of strategic IP tools to help firms cut the cost and complexity of IP

The details: