The Globe and Mail has launched its latest pop-up bureau in Windsor, Ont. with the goal of bringing national attention to issues affecting the southern Ontario city.

Jason Kirby kicked off the coverage by speaking to people from across the economic spectrum – small business owners, housing advocates, property developers, union leaders, newcomers and more – to capture the full scope of what’s currently happening in Windsor and its plan for the future.

In a letter to readers, The Globe and Mail’s editor-in-chief David Walmsley explained why we chose Windsor as the latest pop-up bureau and offered a sneak peek at the stories that will be covered over the duration of the series:

“We have chosen Windsor this year. It is on the front line of economic regeneration with the construction of the Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution Ltd. electric-vehicle battery plant. Unemployment has come down to roughly the national average, but will the new jobs go to locals or to overseas workers?"

“The mayor, Drew Dilkens, has aggressive plans to build, including on floodplains and farmland. How does an economic renaissance shape the debate about development?"

“What is the most effective health care delivery system and, like so many cities, what is the best response to the changes in the tax base since COVID-19 arrived? How does the border with the United States influence everyday life?”

In addition to what we have planned, we also want to hear from Globe readers who live in the region: Which stories should we cover during our time in Windsor? Which topics and issues affecting the city need wider attention? Do you know of any friends, family, colleagues doing interesting things to make Windsor a better place?

