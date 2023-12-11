The federal government knew for several months of serious governance, conflict-of-interest and human-resources infractions at its main funding agency for green technology, but softened a report that detailed the evidence to keep senior leaders in place, the whistleblower who made the initial complaints testified on Monday.

Israr Ahmad, a former employee at Sustainable Development Technology Canada who revealed himself as a whistleblower for the first time, told a House of Commons industry committee hearing that senior bureaucrats had kept him apprised weekly of the probe into the agency from its start early this year. As late as the first week of September, the ministry in charge was planning to replace the management and board owing to what they described as a “board failure all-together,” he said.

In the following weeks, however, officials at the department in charge, Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada, changed tack, and released a report that identified shortcomings in conflict-of-interest reporting and funding that appeared to be outside SDTC’s mandate, Mr. Ahmad said. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne kept the management and board in place to complete a series of measures to improve governance and financial practices. He suspended the agency’s ability to grant money until those measures were completed. Mr. Ahmad alleged this amounts to a coverup.

Mr. Ahmad conducted investment and due diligence at SDTC from 2020 to 2022. He told the committee he is one of a few former employees able to speak about the federally funded nonprofit because he left of his own accord and is not bound by a nondisclosure agreement. The industry committee chair advised members not to use his name in the hearing, but his image was webcast and The Globe and Mail is able to confirm his identity.

In testimony before the House ethics committee last month, Doug McConnachie, assistant deputy minister at ISED, said he had been baited by the whistleblower into “making these speculative and inappropriate remarks” about terminating SDTC officials, and that they were selectively taken from more than 30 hours of conversations. His remarks were recorded during briefings with the whistleblower and subsequently leaked to the media.

On Monday, his boss at ISED, deputy minister Simon Kennedy, told the industry committee that he could not account for why his staffer said what he did on the tapes.

Mr. Ahmad disputes this.

“The real truth of the matter is, there was a definitive consensus across the bureaucracy at both ISED and (the Privy Council Office) that the full board and executive team at SDTC needed to be terminated. This was described to us in detail on multiple occasions in late August and September,” Mr. Ahmad said. “The outcome of the situation only changed when the minister’s office became involved, and he is ultimately responsible for SDTC, He’s the one who needs to tell the truth about what the real situation is.”

The testimony before the industry committee represents the latest in a series of developments surrounding the embattled federal agency, which has been a key source of funding for early-stage technology for more than two decades, having granted more than $1.6-billion to entrepreneurs. Its ability to provide grants to entrepreneurs remains frozen.

The investigation, conducted by Ottawa accounting firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, was triggered by a voluminous file of allegations presented to the government by Mr. Ahmad and his colleagues consisting of current and former SDTC employees. The report showed evidence of inappropriate funding, breaches of conflict-of-interest rules and human resources deficiencies. Mr. Ahmad said he estimates that up $150-million could have been granted improperly.

Since its release, longtime CEO Leah Lawrence resigned and Annette Verschuren stepped down as board chair, even though they disputed the findings. Ms. Lawrence had said she was subjected to “a sustained and malicious campaign to undermine” her leadership, and that had put her in an untenable position. Meanwhile, the Auditor General has launched its own investigation and the federal Ethics Commission is looking into Ms. Verschuren’s role in the board approving $38-million in relief funding for SDTC’s stable of companies during the pandemic, including one she leads as chief executive.

In his testimony, Mr. Ahmad had harsh words for Ms. Lawrence and the board of directors, saying they presided over a “toxic” workplace, where employees who raised questions about procedures or investments were threatened with termination. Those who left were frequently required to sign nondisclosure agreements, he said.

Within a two-year period, four human resources directors were either fired or went on stress-related leave, he said. “And every single one of them was put under an NDA which specifically had language that prevented them from even going to the federal government to complain about this issues that were ongoing.”

SDTC spokeswoman Janemary Banigan said in a statement that the testimony contained “very serious allegations against SDTC, much of which is either false or grossly misrepresented. SDTC continues to cooperate openly and transparently with all third-party reviews underway.”

The agency has completed its response to Mr. Champagne’s management response and action plan and is awaiting the government’s approval of it. However, the minister has also hired the law firm McCarthy Tétrault LLP to complete a fact-finding review of SDTC’s human-resources practices, and has said funding won’t resume until he is satisfied that all corrective actions are completed to his satisfaction. As part of that review, current and former employees have been invited to speak and the government has waived the terms of any nondisclosure agreements.