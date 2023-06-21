Open this photo in gallery: We can champion different leadership styles as more marginalized women embrace entrepreneurship.Dean Mitchell/Getty Images/The Globe and Mail

When’s the last time you experienced failure? Some moments in your life won’t seem like a failure to anyone but you – a feeling Sylvia Ng, CEO of e-commerce startup ReturnBear, knows all too well. In this episode, she shares her serendipitous journey into the tech industry, and what she learned at Google, Shopify and eBay. Sylvia gets candid about why she views her experience with breast cancer as a moment of failure, her struggles with the pre-set expectations trying to climb the corporate ladder as an Asian woman, and how we can champion different leadership styles as more marginalized women embrace entrepreneurship.

Collaboration doesn’t need to be in-person and synchronous to achieve the desired outcomes

As many organizations and teams continue to iterate on their approach to hybrid working, the question of how best to collaborate is constantly top of mind. Some CEOs have thrown up their hands and publicly stated that remote work doesn’t work for collaboration; however, we need to take a step back to the definition of collaboration and why and whether we should do it in the first place.

As Deb Mashek, collaboration and close relationship expert, points out in her book CollaborHate, the root word “collabor” means “together work” and suffix “-ion” signifies an act or process. Together work, in our current context, does not necessarily mean physically together – it means working collectively toward a specific outcome that ideally requires input from and provides value to all parties. This can be accomplished face-to-face, remotely, synchronously, asynchronously and a combination of all these working modes.

The class of 2023 feels unprepared, but their skills are in demand, study shows

After spending a large portion of their academic journey learning remotely, the class of 2023 feels largely unprepared to enter a rapidly changing work force, according to a new survey. But research suggests graduates may be in better shape than they realize.

While there are economic forces to contend with such as inflation and a high cost of living, the job market for new graduates remains relatively strong. Despite missing out on some traditional work experiences during the pandemic, many bring distinct skills and experiences that are valued by employers.

According to a yet-to-be-published survey by TalentEgg, a career resource provider dedicated to Canadian students and recent graduates, 77 per cent of new graduates are worried about inflation and 54 per cent fear a looming recession.

“They’re also feeling somewhat unprepared for the workplace, which doesn’t surprise me,” says TalentEgg chief executive officer CEO Mary Barroll.

In case you missed it

Celebrating Pride on the farm: Diversity is on the rise in agriculture

For folx expressing their pride in smaller, rural communities, showing their true colours can sometimes place them at risk.

“I don’t want to jump to violence, but [queer people can be] at risk for hostility, for sure,” says JJ Hartley, a transgender person and dairy specialist who works in a rural community in Ontario.

Their main job – providing dairy herd management for Lactanet, a farmer-run organization providing tools and solutions for Canadian dairy producers – is primarily telework and keeps them behind the scenes. “I lose visibility, but it keeps me safe,” explains Hartley, who says they don’t apply for jobs on farms where they know there will be open hostility.

According to U.S. data compiled by The Trevor Project, rural LGBTQ+ youth report greater physical harm and more discrimination than their urban counterparts. Nearly 70 per cent of youth living in rural U.S. communities stated their communities were somewhat or very unaccepting places for LGBTQ+ people. The same can be true for rural Canadian youth.

How to ace your next job interview

Gurpreet Kaur Mann, a career and job search success coach based in Brampton, Ont., says when jobseekers ask her for tips on how to ace job interviews, she also cautions them on what not to do during a meeting with a prospective employer.

Some years ago, Ms. Kaur Mann was part of a panel interviewing for a vice-president’s role with a Toronto-area manufacturing company. The interview appeared to be going well, when the candidate asked the CEO about the IT system the company was planning to install in its warehouse. As the CEO named the system, the candidate slammed his hands on the table, raised his voice several decibels and proceeded to go on a tirade about the CEO’s choice.

He didn’t get the job.

“What he should have said instead was, ‘I know that system well and there are some pros and cons with it. Why not consider this one instead?’” says Ms. Kaur Mann.

Ask Women and Work

Question: I’m interested in making a job change, but as a single mom with a very demanding current position, I’m dreading the time-consuming process of job-hunting. Some of my friends have had great luck working with headhunters – is that my best route?

We asked Toronto-based career coach Shena Mistry to tackle this one:

When you’re balancing a job search with single parenthood and a demanding career, your time is undeniably precious and limited! As an experienced career coach with executive search expertise, I’m here to guide you through the pros and cons of engaging an executive search consultant for your next career move.

First, the pros.

It can save you time. Executive search consultants will actively pursue opportunities on your behalf, presenting options that align with your goals. By partnering with one, you can tap into their industry knowledge and connections. Whether you’re pursuing a particular industry, company or location, be sure to communicate those details in your initial brief to maximize their effectiveness.

You can uncover confidential opportunities. Organizations rely on executive search consultants to find exceptional candidates for specialized and sensitive roles that rarely surface on online platforms. This means you can discover opportunities that aren’t advertised publicly. Think of them as your exclusive access to hidden gems.

They provide personalized guidance. Beyond being a job matchmaker, an executive search consultant can be your career advocate. They provide insights about what to expect at each interview stage, keep you informed throughout the process, and help you negotiate a competitive offer.

Now, let’s consider the cons.

Your control is limited. When you engage an executive search consultant, you may have limited control over the organizations or roles they present to you. They key here is open and ongoing communication. After all, it’s your career and their efforts should reflect reasonable expectations.

A mismatch is possible. While executive search consultants strive to find the best fit for both you and the employer, there is a chance that the opportunities presented may not match your expectations. That’s why honest communication is key. Provide continuous feedback and clarify your requirements to minimize the chance of being presented with positions that don’t resonate with you.

There might be cost implications. Executive search consultants usually charge a fee for their services to the hiring company, not you. From the start, it’s important to understand the fee structure and clarify the terms and conditions to avoid unexpected costs.

So, if you decide to team up with an executive search consultant, find that delicate balance between leveraging their expertise and staying engaged throughout the process. Embrace the journey and land the job that ignites your soul.

