Why Softbank’s bet on prominent tech stocks has the market rattled

Technology stocks plunged on Tuesday as investors grappled with a host of worries, including the murky role of SoftBank Group Corp. in fuelling the sector’s recent surge.
The Financial Times reported on Friday that the sprawling Japanese conglomerate was the mysterious “Nasdaq whale” that caused a buzz among traders in recent weeks by purchasing billions of dollars worth of call options on prominent tech stocks.
The option-buying contributed to the growing mania around tech stocks in August. Tesla Inc.'s share price soared 74 per cent during the month, while Apple Inc.'s advanced 21 per cent. Several other tech stalwarts also enjoyed double-digit gains.
The question now is what happens to tech stocks if that option-buying unwinds. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 4.1 per cent on Tuesday, continuing a slide that began on Thursday. The three-day slide has now dropped the index 10 per cent below where it closed last Wednesday.
Call options are bets that pay off if the underlying stock goes up. The options give the purchaser the right to buy the designated stock at a predetermined price for a specific time.
If the share price rises above this predetermined “strike” price, the holder of the call option exercises the option to buy the stock. The investor then sells the stock at the higher market price, pocketing a profit in the process.
Hedge funds frequently use call options to profit from market trends. So do individual speculators. But SoftBank’s foray into the area is unusual for a company best known for investing in private start-ups. Even more eye-popping is the size of its purchases, which “are some of the biggest trades I’ve seen in 20 years of doing this,” according to a U.S. hedge fund manager quoted by FT.
To be sure, SoftBank is far from the only one buying call options on tech stocks. Retail buyers have also been loading up with gusto, according to many observers. So have other institutions. The combined effect has been massive.
The volume of call options on the five most popular U.S. tech stocks soared to a notional US$110-billion a day at the end of August compared with a notional value of US$30-billion a day during 2019, according to Man Group, the U.K.-based money manager.
The swelling wave of call options has nearly certainly helped to lift underlying stock prices higher in what Charlie McElligott, a Nomura Securities strategist, calls a “tail-wags-the-dog feedback loop.”
The theory here is that the traders who sold the call options probably hedged their positions by buying the underlying tech stocks to ensure they would not suffer losses if the options were exercised.
If so, then the torrent of call-option purchases in recent weeks amounted to a self-fulfilling prophecy. The frantic purchase of options increased the value of the options by driving the price of the underlying tech stocks higher. That, in turn, encouraged even more buying of options.
But rising prices also leave the sector vulnerable to any shift of sentiment. If enthusiasm for tech begins to wane for whatever reason, traders could unwind their positions just as fast as they added to them.
Among the reasons for concern is a decision by a Standard & Poor’s committee not to include Tesla in the S&P 500 index. The decision, announced late Friday, slammed the high-tech auto maker’s share price on Tuesday, driving it down 21 per cent. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s threat on Monday to “decouple” the U.S. economy from China added to tech investors' anxiety.
Beyond all that, there is the continuing mystery of what SoftBank is up to. Since its founding in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, a U.S.-educated Japanese businessman, SoftBank has shifted shape several times, morphing from software distributor to dot-com investor to venture capitalist and private equity firm.
It is now arguably the globe’s leading investor in technology. Mr. Son’s empire includes stakes in several big public companies (notably the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.) as well as outright ownership of high-profile tech businesses (including Arm Ltd., a British chip designer). It also operates the Vision Fund, an investment vehicle that focuses on startup tech companies.
But even amid all that diversification, its massive foray into call options is something new. The Financial Times figures Mr. Son’s flagship vehicle accumulated a notional exposure of US$30-billion to U.S. tech stocks in recent weeks. On paper, the bet has yielded a US$4-billion profit.
Here is the catch, though: SoftBank shares have lost more than 11 per cent of their value since Thursday. The company’s own shareholders appear rattled by its enormous and risky bet on tech stocks. Other investors may want to be equally cautious about what lies ahead.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.